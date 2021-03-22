PUBG Mobile: PEL 2021 Season 1 Week 3 teams, schedule, format, and more

The third week of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2021 Season 1 will kick off on March 25th. The first and second weeks were won by Titan Esports Club (TEC) and Six Two Eight (STE).

Weekly winners get 1,000,000 Yuan (around $153,000) in prize money.

TEC Crowned PEL 2021 season 1 week 1 champions

The league stages of the PEL 2021 S1 commenced on March 11th and will conclude on April 11th. The finals will be played from April 15th to April 18th.

The tournament is following the same format as last season, which involves a qualification round and weekly finals.

STE crowned PEL 2021 season 1 week 2 champions

PEL 2021 Season 1 League Stage: Overall standings after week 2

The Chosen is leading the overall points table after week 2, followed by Team Weibo (ex Elg) and TEC.

PEL 2021 Season 1 League Stage overall standings after week 2(Based on weekly Point system)

PEL 2021 S1 Week 3 Day 1 (25/3/2021 - Thursday)

Advertisement

The top 15 teams from the week 2 finals will compete amongst each other for the five positions in the week 3 finals. They will battle it out over five matches in FPP mode. The remaining 10 teams will be relegated to the second day.

PEL 2021 S1 Week 3 Day 1 teams

1. Nova XQF

2. Four Angry Men( 4 AM)

3. Six Two Eight(STE)

4. Team Pai

5. Royal Never Give Up(RNG)

6. Qing Jiu Club(Q9)

7. Team SMG

8. The Chosen

9. Show Time

10. ACT Gaming

11. Da Kun Gaming (DKG)

12. Team Weibo

13. All Gamers

14. Titan Esports Club (TEC)

15. Tong Jia Bao Esports

PEL 2021 S1 Week 3 Day 2 (26/3/2021 - Friday)

The bottom ten teams from day 1 (week 3), along with the bottom five teams of day 2 of the previous week, will compete for the final ten positions available in the weekly finals over five matches. The bottom five teams will then be relegated to day 2 of the fourth week.

PEL 2021 S1 Week 3 Day 3 / Day 4 (27/3/2021 - 28/3/2021 Saturday and Sunday)

The top 15 teams in the tournament will battle in the weekly finals played on day 3 and 4. A total of 10 matches will be played across three maps. Only the points accumulated in the weekly finals will be counted in the overall league standings.

Week 3 map schedule of the PEL 2021 Season 1

Miramar: FPP

Miramar: FPP

Sanhok: FPP

Erangel: FPP

Erangel: FPP