PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 1 North America Superweekend 1 Day 1 overall standings

The first day of the first Superweekend of the PUBG Mobile Pro League North America (PMPL NA) has concluded, with Xset leading the overall points table.

The PMPL S1 NA started on March 23rd and will end on April 18th. The tournament's League Stage follows the same format as the 2020 PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL 2020) and boasts a massive prize pool of 150k USD.

At the end of Day 3, Xset has 36 kills and 72 points, while Lazarus is in second place with 26 kills and 62 points. Nova Esports occupies third place with 15 frags and 58 points. Fan favorites Ghost Gaming had an off day as they finished in the 9th spot with 31 points.

Xset J7 won the Day 1 MVP title at the PMPL S1 NA

Xset J7 bagged the MVP title for the day with an average damage of 423 and average kills of 3.

PMPL S1 NA Week 1 Day 3 standings

PMPL S1 NA Superweekend 1 Day 1 overall standings (top eight)

The first match, played on the Erangel map, was won by Lazarus, who had a whopping 17 kills. The Hitlist finished second with six frags, while Nova Esports finished third with three frags.

Also read: PUBG Mobile officially crosses $5 billion in player spending

Advertisement

PMPL S1 NA Superweekend 1 day 1 overall standings (bottom eight)

Xset came out on top in the second match, on Miramar, with 18 kills. Passion Fruit Esports secured the second spot with six kills, while Pittsburgh Knights made an early exit but managed to take out eight enemies.

Passion Fruit notched the third match, which was played in Sanhok, with four kills. 19 Esports and Ghost Gaming followed close behind with ten and six kills, respectively.

The fourth match, on the Miramar map, was claimed by The Panthers with six kills. Lazarus clinched the second position with seven frags. 19 Esports made an early exit but managed to take out 12 enemies.

Advertisement

Syndicate won the fifth and final match of the day with five frags. Just Causing reality and Nova Esports had podium finishes with ten and five kills, respectively.