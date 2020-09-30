PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 Americas Day 5 overall standings

Day 5 of the PMPL Season 2 Americas has concluded, with G25 Gaming taking a slender lead on the points table. Twenty-four top teams from the region, split into three groups, are battling it out in the League Stage.

This stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 Americas will go on till 18th October, with the top 16 teams advancing to the finals, scheduled from 22nd September to 24th October. The PMPL Season 2 Americas features a massive prize pool of $200,000.

PMPL Season 2 Americas overall standings after Day 5 (middle eight)

The first day of the second week of the PMPL Season 2 Americas began with Pittsburgh Knight winning the first match on Erangel with nine kills. Team Queso finished second with ten kills, while Ayala from Queso notched up four kills.

Coming alive in the first match of the night, @KnightsGG picks up the Chicken Dinner on Erangel! 🍗



They leave the server with 9 kills 🔥🔥#PMPL

📺 https://t.co/rgegn5Y4Lg

📺 https://t.co/YT3MB7axIR

📺 https://t.co/6ZZyscpgr1 pic.twitter.com/WXoBzef0yi — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) September 29, 2020

The second game on Vikendi saw a victory for Tempo Storm, who clinched fifteen kills. Meta Gaming eliminated ten enemies.

Execute emerged victorious in the third match on Sanhok, thanks to seven elimination, while Cloud9 took thirteen frags. G25 claimed ten kills in the game.

B4 Esports came out on top the fourth match on Miramar by obtaining fourteen kills, while Helping Quit Addiction laid waste to nine enemies.

PMPL S2 Americas overall standings after day 5

Advertisement

Tempo Storm finished on top in the last game on Erangel by registering five kills, while Queso secured twelve kills.

A wild final circle for the final match of the night! 😱@Tempo_Storm secures the Chicken Dinner on Erangel with 5 kills! 🍗#PMPL pic.twitter.com/p5reUghONc — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) September 30, 2020

G25 leads the overall points table and the kills leaderboard with 111 kill points and 245 total points. B4 sits in second place with 213 points and 92 kill points, while Queso rounds off the top three with 94 kills and 188 points.

Also read: PUBG Mobile: PMPL Americas Season 2 Day 4 overall standings

The top three teams at the PMPL Season 2 Americas are from the South American region, which shows their rising dominance in the global esports scene. Cloud9 was not up to the mark and secured the 14th rank on the overall points table with 109 points.