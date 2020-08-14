PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 Indonesia league stage Day 1 overall standings

PMPL Season 2 Indonesia commenced today with the league stage, and will go on till 27th September. The PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 features a massive prize pool of 150,000 USD.

On the first day of the PMPL Season 2 Indonesia, Groups A and B played each other. ION won the first match in Erangel with ten kills, while the second match in Vikendi was clinched by Boom Esports with six kills. Morph won the third match (Sanhok) with 11 kills, and ION notched the fourth match in Miramar with 12 frags.

The fifth match in Erangel was claimed by Boom Esports with 12 kills, while Red Rocket emerged as victors in the last match (Miramar) with seven frags.

World champions Bigetron RA will start their PMPL Season 2 Indonesia sojourn tomorrow, in the Groups B vs C match-up. The team was directly invited to the SEA finals, along with Yoodo Gank.

A new points system has been applied at the PMPL Season 2 Indonesia. The match-winning team will be awarded 15 points, instead of 20. The runners-up will be awarded 12 points instead of 14, while there are no changes in the points awarded to the third and fourth-ranked teams.

The eighth to 12th-ranked teams will receive one point, while those ranked from 13th to 16th will get no placement points. There are no changes in the kill points at the PMPL Season 2 Indonesia; one kill equals one point.

Points table (top 16) after Day 1 of the PMPL Season 2 Indonesia

1. ION Esports - 75 points

2. Boom Esports - 73 points

3. Red Rocke Ccosmic - 67 points

4. Geek Fam - 62 points

5. Victim Sovers - 54 points

6. Evos Esports - 48 points

7. Morph Team - 41 points

8. Onic Esports - 38 points

9. Bonafide King - 38 points

10. 69 Esports - 38 points

11. Nara Esports - 38 points

12. The Pillars Slayer - 36 points

13. Vdin 2k - 35 points

14. Siren Esports - 23 points

15. Dranix Avengers - 20 points

16. Louver Kings - 16 points

Top fraggers of PMPL Season 2 Indonesia Day 1