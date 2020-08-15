PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 Indonesia league stage Day 2 overall standings

Day 2 of the league stages of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 Indonesia has concluded. This stage will go on till 13th September, with 16 teams moving to the final, which is scheduled from 25th September to 27th September. The PMPL Season 2 Indonesia features a massive prize pool of 150,000 USD.

Overall standings of PMPL Season 2 Indonesia after Day 2

PMPL Season 2 Indonesia Week 1 Day 2 standings

Day 2 began with ION Esports winning the first match in Vikendi with five kills. EVOS Esports came second, though they got 13 kills. Evos Lyzerg was the MVP with four kills. ION is leading the points table after Day 2 with 153 points after 12 matches, while Evos is second with 100 points.

Match 2 in Erangel saw a win by Nara Esports with four kills, with ION topping the kills table thanks to 13 kills. ION Redfacen was the MVP of the match with five kills and 779 damage done.

Current world champions Bigetron RA won the third match in Sanhok with 16 kills. BTR Zuxxy had six kills, and his team is fourth in the overall standings with 94 points.

Aura Esports won the fourth match in Miramar after claiming 12 kills, with BTR Ryzen the MVP for his five kills. Aura is in ninth place in the table with 71 points.

Bigetron won the fifth match in Erangel with 16 kills, with Ryzen finishing in fourth place in the kills leaderboard with 17 frags after Day 2.

Morph Team won the last match in Miramar with nine kills, and is currently in third place with 95 points and 43 kills in the overall PMWL Season 2 Indonesia standings. Morph Nomercy is fifth in the kills leaderboard with 17 frags.

Redfacen had a cracker of a day with 27 kills on the day, while teammate Auro notched 20 kills and is in the second spot. Tomorrow, Group C will clash with Group A for the first time in the PMWL Season 2 Indonesia.

Top 5 kill leaders of PMPL Season 2 Indonesia after Day 2