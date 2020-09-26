PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 MY/SG Grand Finals Day 1 overall standings

Day 1 of the Grand Finals of the PMPL Season 2 MY/SG concluded with Yoodo Gank leading the points table with 93 points from six matches. This stage started yesterday (25th September) and will go on till 27th September, featuring a massive prize pool of 150,000 USD.

The top 16 teams of the region are battling for the title, prize pool, and a berth in the PMPL South East Asia Season 2 Finals. The best two sides from the finals will directly qualify for the PMPL S2 SEA Finals.

Team Secret emerged as winners of the regular season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Malaysia/Singapore Season 2, which concluded on 13th September. This win helped them secure a ticket to the PMPL S2 SEA Finals. Defending champions from the PMPL S1 SEA, Yoodo Gank, have been directly invited to the PMPL S2 SEA.

PMPL Season 2 MY/SG Grand Finals Day 1 recap

Yoodo Gank star on Day 1 of PMPL Season 2 MY/SG

Day 1 of the PMPL Season 2 MY/SG started with Yoodo Gank winning the first match in Miramar with eight eliminations. The team also notched up the fifth match of Erangel with a whopping sixteen frags.

Team SMG won two Chicken Dinners at the PMPL Season 2 MY/SG Day 1

The second and fourth matches, in Erangel and Sanhok, respectively, were claimed by Team SMG with fifteen and eight kills each. They finished the day in third position with 85 points.

Team Secret clinched the third and sixth matches of Vikendi and Miramar with eight and fifteen eliminations, respectively. The team finished the day in second place with 89 points.

Team Secret is also leading the overall kills table with 46 frags, followed by Yoodo Gank with 41 eliminations.

PMPL Season 2 MY/SG leaders Yoodo Gank

Axis NRL MPX gained 82 points and secured the fourth position, while Geek Fam is sitting at the fifth spot with 75 points. J8 Esports had a rough day, finishing eighth with 31 points.