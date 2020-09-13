PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 MY/SG Week 4 Day 4 results and standings

Day 4 of Week 4 of the PMPL S2 MY/SG concluded with Team Secret taking a considerable lead on the points table. All groups competed against each other in four different matches.

The League Stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 Malaysia/Singapore will go on till 13th September. The finals of the PMPL Season 2 MY/SG are scheduled to take place from 25th September to 27th September.

The PMPL S2 MY/SG features a massive prize pool of 150,000 USD. The top 16 teams will compete against each other to win a significant chunk of the prize pool, and move on to the PMPL SEA Finals.

The first match of the day was played on Vikendi, where NED Brotherhood clinched the Chicken Dinner with three kills. Evos Vip took ten kills. Steel Hearts won the second match on Erangel after notching up eight kills.

TRX Elementus claimed the third match on Sanhok after registering thirteen kills. Axis Nrl Mpx took nine kills, while Team Secret took six kills in the game. The fourth match on Miramar saw Resurgence coming out on top with sixteen kills. Axis Nrl Mpx took twelve kills in the game.

EZZY LX won the fifth match on Erangel with sixteen kills. Team SMG took five kills in the game. Team SMG clinched the final match on Vikendi with five kills.

As of now, Team Secret is leading the points table with 344 kills and 732 points. They are followed by Team SMG with 263 kills and 572 points. Fan favorites, Yoodo Gank, slipped to the 7th place with 536 points.

J8 Esports climbed to the 4th place with 549 points, while Geek Fam slipped to the 8th place with 527 points.

PMPL MY/SG S2 Format:

