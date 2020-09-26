PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 Thailand Grand finals Day 1 overall standings

The finals of the PMPL Season 2 Thailand kicked off yesterday. At the end of the day, Team Secret TH leads the points table with a total of 73 points, and the team is closely followed by Onyx Esport on 58 points and Made in Thailand, who accrued 48 points.

The top two teams from the finals will qualify for the PUBG Mobile Pro League South East Asia Season 2, excluding PW888 KPS, who have already qualified as the regular-season winners.

PMPL Season 2 Thailand Grand Finals Day 1 overall standings

King of Gamers Club claimed the first match of the PMPL Season 2 Thailand finals, which was played on Erangel, with five kills. The second match, played on Miramar, was won by Goldencat thanks to ten kills.

The third and fourth matches, played on Sanhok and Vikendi, were clinched by Team Secret and PW888 with 14 and nine kills each. This Chicken Dinner helped the former climb up to the first position after Match 3, while the regular-season winners jumped to the seventh spot after Match 4.

The fifth and final game, played on Erangel, was notched up by Team Secret with sixteen kills. Another famous team, Faze Clan, were not able to keep up their regular-season momentum, finishing the day at fifth with 44 points.

PMPL Season 2 Thailand individual kill leaders

Onyx SAMBEA topped the individual kills leaderboard after Day 1 of the finals of the PMPL Season 2 Thailand with 14 kills. KENGZO from Team Secret TH finished second with 13 frags, while Mith Pondz came third with 13 kills. Faze Bullshark was fourth with 13 frags, and the top five was rounded out by THIGZ from Team Secret TH with ten frags.