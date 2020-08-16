PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 Thailand Week 1 overall standings

It's only been a week since the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) ended, and the PMPL Season 2 Thailand has started already. As of today, Day 3 of Week 1 of the PUBG Mobile Premier League S2 has concluded, with Power888 dominating the day.

PMPL Season 2 Thailand Week 1 overall standings

PMPL Season 2 Thailand Week 1 overall standings

DayTrade started the day with a chicken dinner in Erangel, its second win in three days. The team also leads the fraggers chart with 56 kills after ten games. With two chicken dinners and 108 points in total, DayTrade is at fourth overall.

The second match, played on Miramar, was dominated by Armory Gaming. With its first-ever chicken dinner in the series, the team has accumulated 35 kills and 61 points to secure the 16th position overall.

The third match, played on Sanhok, was clinched by King of Gamers Club. It was the team's first chicken dinner in eight games, but after ten games, KOG is in 12th place with 37 kills and 70 points.

PW888 was dominant in the last two games on Day 3 of the PMPL Season 2 Thailand. By winning the matches, played in Vikendi and Erangel, the team jumped from 16th position on Day 2 to first after Day 3.

The heavyweight is leading the leaderboard with 53 kills and 129 points. With their third chicken dinner in ten matches, they have overtaken former table-toppers RRQ Athena and opened up a seven-point gap.

Inconsistent performances from some big names like Team Secret TH, MiTH, Purple Mood, and KOG have pushed them to the bottom half of the table. Despite having a chicken dinner, Team Secret and Alphard are struggling in the 17th and 24th positions, respectively.

PMPL Season 2 Thailand Week 1 top fraggers

Advertisement

PMPL Season 2 Thailand Week 1's top fraggers

After completing the third day of the PMPL Season 2 Thailand, PYM SchwepXz leads the kills leaderboard with 20 kills. Faze Clan's Vintorez stands third with 18 kills, while two players from DayTrade made their way into the top five, securing the second and fourth positions with 18 kills each. Earn from Lynx TH rounds off this list with 17 kills to her name.