PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 Thailand Week 4 Day 1 overall standings

The opening day of the PMPL Season 2 Thailand Week 4 has concluded successfully, and many underperforming teams were able to make comebacks

Overall standings after PMPL Season 2 Thailand Week 4 Day 1

PMPL Season 2 Thailand overall standings

The first game played on Erangel was won by Tokio Striker Esports, who climbed up to the third place in the overall PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 Thailand leaderboard at the end of the day. Tokio Striker have accumulated 320 points with 151 kills in 35 matches. Despite having only three Chicken Dinners, consistent placements have helped them cross the 300-point mark.

The second game, played on Miramar, was claimed by Pyramid Esports, who are in the fifth position in the overall PMPL Season 2 Thailand table with 299 points and 148 kills.

The third game was played on Sanhok and clinched by Faze Clan. With four Chicken Dinners in 35 games, the team have finally topped the PMPL Season 2 Thailand standings. Faze have 391 points with 185 kills.

PW888 Esports won the fourth game played in Vikendi, and have been the dominant team so far at the PMPL Season 2 Thailand. Having notched eight Chicken Dinners in 35 matches, they have performed impressively in all four maps. With 220 placement points and 164 kills, the team is only eight points away from regaining top spot.

The fifth and final game, played in Erangel, was secured by Sharper Esports, and was only their second Chicken Dinner. Despite struggling for placements in the first few weeks, they managed to jump up to the 11th position in the points table, with 246 points and 103 kills.

Fan-favourites like RRQ Athena, MiTH, and Valdus: The Murder didn't play on the day, and are placed at fourth, eighth, and ninth positions, respectively.