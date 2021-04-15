PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 3 South Asia Grand Finals day 1 overall standings

The first day of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 3: South Asian region finals concluded with 7 Sea Esports, leading the overall points table. The finals commenced today, on April 15th and will conclude on April 18th.

PMPL Season 3 South Asia Grand Finals Teams

Earlier, the three-week regular season concluded on 11th April, with the top 16 teams qualifying for the finals. The PMPL SA S3 boasts a massive prize pool of 150,000 USD and the top nine teams from the finals will qualify for the regional final, which is scheduled for mid-May.

PMPL South Asia Season 3 Finals Day 1 standings

PMPL Season 3 South Asia Grand Finals day 1 overall standings

The first match, played on the classic map of Erangel, was won by DRS Gaming with nine kills, followed by PN Crew with six eliminations. Skylight Gaming got eliminated early, but managed to grab seven kills.

Trained to Kill clinched the second match, played on the rainforest map of Sanhok, with nine frags. They were followed by Carnage Esports with eight frags.

The third match, played on the desert map of Miramar, was won by Red Esports with a whopping 12 frags, with Edgar alone eliminating seven enemies. They were followed by 7 Sea Esports with 11 eliminations.

SEAL Esports emerged victorious in the fourth match on Erangel with seven frags, followed by 7 Sea Esports with a whopping 13 frags.

The fifth match was claimed by Stalwart Flex with eight frags, while 1952 secured second place with 10 kills.

The sixth and final match, played on Erangel, was again claimed by DRS Gaming with eight kills, followed by Zeus Esports with nine frags.

MVP ranking after PMPL Finals Day 1

At the end of Day 1, 7Sea Esports is leading the overall points table with 39 kills and 72 points, while DRS Gaming is sitting in the second spot with 28 kills and 66 points. League stages champion Zeus Esports claimed the third spot with 33 kills and 62 points. Godless from Zeus bags the MVP title for the day with 10 frags.