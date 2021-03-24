PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 3 South Asia week 1 day 2 overall standings

The second day of the first week of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 3, for the South Asian region, has now concluded. The third season of the Pro League SA boasts a massive prize pool of 150,000 USD.

The three-week-long league stages will conclude on April 11th, while the final is scheduled for April 15th-18th. The tournament follows the format of weekdays and super-weekends.

PUBG MOBILE Pro League South Asia region's overall ranking of week 1 day 2! #PMPL2021 #PMPLS3



Congratulations to the Top 16 teams that will be going into the 1st Super Weekend!



We will be back 26th March at 6:00pm GMT+5:30:

📺https://t.co/rgegn5Y4Lg

📺https://t.co/YT3MB7axIR pic.twitter.com/5vJq01qv0O — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) March 24, 2021

At the end of day 2, the top 16 teams have qualified for Super Weekend-1, scheduled to take place from 26th to 28th March.

PMPL South Asia Season 3 Day 2 Standing:-

PMPL South Asia Season 3 overall standings after week 1 day 2

The first match, played on Sanhok, was won by Zeus Esports with seven kills, followed by Skylight Gaming with 9 kills. Deadeyes Guys secured third place with six kills.

PMPL South Asia Season 3 overall standings after week 1 day 2

Venom Legends clinched the second match played on the Erangel with six frags. High Voltage secured second place with 7 kills, while Trained to Kill secured the third spot with five points.

The third match, again played on Sanhok, was claimed by Carnage Esports with eight kills. SEAL Esports came second with 11 eliminations.

Advertisement

The fourth match was won by PN Crew with whooping 16 frags. Red Esports claimed the second spot with 14 frags, followed by Stalwart Flex with 8 eliminations.

The fifth and final match, played again on Sanhok, was claimed by A1 Esports with a whopping 14 kills, followed by 7Sea Esports with 6 frags.

At the end of Day 2, PN Crew is leading the points table with 47 kills and 100 points, followed by Skylight Gaming with 46 kills and 86 points. Trained to Kill are at third place with 78 points.

Team Qualified for the Super Weekend-1

1. PN Crew

2. Skylight Gaming

3. Trained to Kill

4. Zeus Esports

5. SEAL Esport

6. Carnage Esports

7. High Voltage

8. Deadeyes Guys

9. Red Esports

10. 7 SEA Esports

11. A1 Esports

12. Stalwart Flex

13. DRS Gaming

14. Venom Legends

15. Team F4

16. XB Blood Legion