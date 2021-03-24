PUBG Mobile Esports Spring Season 2021 is in full bloom. With the Pro League starting in different regions all around the world, players are gearing in for the action while the viewers are waiting patiently to see the top level gameplay from their favorite teams and players.

PMPL Thailand Season 3 :- Groups ( A,B,C,D,E).

Prize Pool :- $81610 (2,531,000 THB)

League stage :- 24th March to 11th April

Finals :- 23rd to 25th April

Day 1 of the League Stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Thailand came to an end today. The day saw a close contest between all the competing teams.

At the end of the day RRQ Athena emerged as the table toppers 16 Kills and 56 points. Power88KPS finished at the second spot with 29 Kills and 56 points. MS Chonburi finished third with 21 kills and 47 points.

The League stage of PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Thailand: Season 3 will continue for a period of 3 weeks with 20 teams competing during the 3 Weekdays. During the Weekdays the teams will be divided into 5 groups and will compete for the Top 16 spots in the Super Weekend which will be held on Saturday and Sunday each week.

The scores of the 3 Weeks of the Super Weekend will be counted towards the Overall Standings of the League Stage. At the end of the League Stage, the Top 16 teams will qualify for the PMPL: Thailand Finals.

PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 3 Thailand day 1 overall standings:

The first day of the League Stage started with the first match being played on Erangel. The match was won by Team Flash with a total of 15 kills to their name.

PUBG Mobile Pro League Thailand Season 3 day 1 overall standings

The second match of the day was played on Erangel as well was won by E29 eSports Gaming with a total of 12 kills. RRQ Athena finished second in this match with two kills to their name. Power88KPS finished third in this match with 11 Kills. The third and fourth matches of the day played on Miramar and Sanhok were won by RRQ Athena with seven kills and Team Secret Jin(TSJ) with 11 kills to their name.

The fifth and final match of the day played on Miramar was won by King of Gamers Club with seven frags. Bacon Time finished second in this match with five kills while the third place was taken by Faze Clan with 5 kills as well.

With teams slowly starting to get into their grooves it would be interesting to see which teams pull ahead in this long tournament.

