PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 3 Indonesia day 1 overall standings

The third season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League(PMPL) Indonesia commenced today. The league stage will go on for three weeks, until 11 April, while the final is scheduled from April 16 to April 18. The tournament will feature teams like Bigetron RA, Evos Reborn, etc., and boasts a massive prize pool of 150K USD.

PMPL Indonesia Season 3 :- Groups ( A,B,C,D,E).

Prize Pool :- $150K

League stage :- 24th March to 11th April

Finals :- 16th to 18th April

👉Top 3 teams From PMPL Indonesia S3 will qualify For SEA Finals ( Top 1 from league stage + Top 2 from Finals) pic.twitter.com/g8iZMbj6RA — Gametube 🇮🇳 (@GametubeI) March 24, 2021

The Pro League follows the same format as the PUBG Mobile World League East, with 20 teams battling over the first three days of the week to qualify for the Super weekend.

PMPL Indonesia Season 3 Day 1 standing:

PMPL Season 3 Indonesia day 1 overall standings

The first and second match played in Erangel was won by Vion Victory88 with nine and eight eliminations respectively. In the first match, Victim Sovers took 11 frags while Aura secured third place with eight kills. In the second match, newly formed Evos Reborn claimed eight kills.

Enter PMPL Season 3 Indonesia day 1 overall standings

Aura Esports claimed the third match played in Miramar with nine kills as their star player Jayden alone claimed five kills. They were followed by Morph with 11 frags. Genesis Dogma played aggressively and eliminated 12 players to the lobby.

The fifth match played on Sanhok was again claimed by Aura Esports with 10 kills followed by Genesis Dogma with 11 kill points. Evos Reborn came third with eight frags.

The fifth and final match, played again in Miramar, was claimed by Takae Esports with 10 kills followed by Victim Sovers with eight kills. Onic Esports were eliminated early, but they took nine frags.

At the end of Day 1, Vion Victory88 is leading the points table with 27 kills and 70 points followed by Aura Esports with 29 kills and 67 points. Aerowolf Limax is sitting in third place with 47 points while fan favorites and PMWL Champions Bigetron RA is at 17th place with only 14 points.

