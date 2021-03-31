PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 3 South Asia week 2 day 2 overall standings

The qualification round for the second week of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 3 for the South Asian region concluded today. The top 16 teams from the day qualifed for Super Weekend 2. The Pro League is the ultimate tournament in the region, boasting a massive prize pool of $150,000.

PMPL South Asia Season 3 week 2 day 2: Overall standings

PMPL Season 3 South Asia week 2 day 2 overall standings

The first match, played on the classic map of Erangel, was won by Carnage Esports with six kills. However, PN Crew topped the points table with 14 frags. Zeus Esports secured third place with eight frags.

PMPL Season 2 South Asia week 2 day 2 Overall Standings

PN Crew clinched the second match played on the desert map of Miramar with six frags. However, Venom Legends secured 11 frags to top the points table, while SEAL Nine secured the third spot with 11 frags.

The third match, played once again on Erangel, was claimed by Deadeyes Guys with 15 kills. DRS Gaming came second with eight eliminations.

The fourth match was won by DRS Gaming with nine frags, and they were followed by PN Crew and Venom Legends with nine and seven frags respectively.

The fifth and final match, played on Erangel, was claimed by Seal Nine with 13 kills, followed by High Voltage with eight frags. Stalwart Flex grabbed the third spot with nine frags.

At the end of the week 2 qualification round, SEAL Nine from the Wildcard region leads the points table with 47 kills and 104 points, followed by DRS Gaming with 39 kills and 101 points. Venom Legends is in third place with 94 points. Red Esports, Future Station, Team F4, and Seal Esports couldn't qualify for the second super weekend.

Advertisement

PMPL season 3 super weekend 2 Map schedule :-

Match 1 : Erangel

Match 2 : Miramar

Match 3 : Erangel

Match 4 : Sanhok

Match 5 : Erangel