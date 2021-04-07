PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 3 South Asia week 3 day 2 overall standings

The second day of the final week of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 3 League stage for the South Asian region concluded today.

PMPL Season 3 South Asia super weekend 3 Teams

At the end of week 3 day 2, Zeus Esports from the Wildcard Region topped the points table with 75 kills and 134 points, followed by Stalwart Flex with 49 kills and 100 points. Deadeyes Guys secured third place with 87 points.

PMCO Bangladesh Champion and Runners up XB Blood Legion and INES Esports failed to qualify for the third super weekend.

PMCO SA Wildcard champion and runners-up Seal Esports and Seal Nine also failed to qualify for the final super weekend. INES became the first team to be eliminated from the PMPL SA S3.

PMPL South Asia Season 3 week 3 day 2: Overall standings

PMPL Season 3 South Asia week 3 league play overall standings

The first match, played on the rainforest map of Sanhok, was won by Stalwart Flex with 10 kills, where Crypto picked up four frags. They were followed by 7sea Esports with five kills. DRS Gaming secured third place with six frags.

PMPL Season 3 South Asia week 3 league play overall standings

Zeus Esports clinched the second match played on the classic map of Erangel with 13 frags, with Godless showing his aggressive gameplay to bag seven frags. They were followed by A1 Esports and Deadeyes Guys with 14 and five frags respectively.

Advertisement

The third match, played once again on Sanhok, was claimed by Carnage Esports with eight kills. Deadeyes Guys came second with nine eliminations.

The fourth match was won by High Voltage with 11 frags, followed by A1 Esports and Skylight Gaming with 13 and five frags respectively.

The fifth and final match was again claimed by Deadeyes Guys with 12 kills, followed by Venom Legends with 13 frags. 7sea Esports managed to claim eight frags.

Top 5 kill leaders:

1. Zeus Icy - 93 kills

2. Zeus Godless - 83 kills

3. Zeus Zyoll - 83 kills

4. CNE Snipeyt - 71 kills

5. HV Assasin - 71 kills