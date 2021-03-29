PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 3 Thailand super weekend 1 overall standings

The first Super-Weekend of the PMPL Season 3 Thailand culminated with the matches of the second day being played today. The day, which was dominated by seasoned campaigners, saw Valdus the Murder finish at the top with 70 kills and 142 points. Following them in second place was King of Gamers Club with 55 kills and 121 points. Bacon Time finished third at the end of the week with 64 kills and 117 points.

The regular stage of PMPL: Thailand now has two super-weekends remaining at the end of which the top 16 teams will qualify for the PMPL: Thailand Finals.

PMPL Thailand Season 3 Super weekend 1 overall standings

The second day of the first Super-Weekend started with the first match being played on Sanhok. The match was won by Magic Esport with nine kills to their name. Following them in second place was Valdus the Murder with eight kills. Faze Clan claimed third place with three kills to their name.

The second and third matches, played on Erangel and Miramar, were won by Team Flash and Magic Esport with 11 and 10 kills to their names respectively.

This marked the halfway stage in the day. Magic Esport with two chicken dinners in three matches, climbed up to the 6th spot while Valdus the Murder continued to hold the top spot.

The fourth and fifth matches, played on Sanhok and Miramar, were won by King of Gamers Club and Power88KPS with three and a whopping 22 kills to their names respectively. This high frag game helped Power88KPS climb to fourth spot heading into the final match

The sixth and final match was won by Valdus the Murder in a dominating fashion with 13 kills to their name. QConfirm finished second behind them with a total of three frags. The third spot went to MS Chonburi with two kills to their name.

Top 3 Fraggers after PMPL week 1

Syx from Valdus the Murder dominated the kill leaderboards during the first week and finished at the top with 28 kills and 3921 damage. Fluekth and SchwepXz from Power888KPS finished second and third on the overall kill leaderboard, adding 21 and 20 kills to their tally. They dealt total damage of 3232 and 3425 respectively.

With the first Super-Weekend over and the teams firing on all cylinders, it would be interesting to see which team gains the advantage going forward. The competition will be fierce and a spectacle for the viewers.

