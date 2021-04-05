PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 3 Thailand Super weekend 2 day 2 overall standings

The second and final day of the second super-weekend of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): Thailand Spring 2021 came to an end today. After an exciting day of play that saw the competing 16 teams step up and perform to the best of their potential, Valdus The Murder emerged as the overall table toppers with 263 points. Following them in second place was Power888KPS with 228 overall points. The third spot was claimed by E29 Esports Gaming with 221 points.

The Infinity claimed the most points this week (143). This performance lifted them to the 4th spot in the overall points table. Power88KPS and E29 Esports Gaming had a great week as well, finishing second and third behind The Infinity with 127 and 126 points.

Related: PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 3 Indonesia super weekend 2 overall standings

PMPL season 3 Thailand Super weekend 2 overall standings:

PMPL Season 3 Thailand Super weekend Overall standings after week 2

The first match of the second day started was played on Sanhok. The chicken dinner in this match was secured by Valdus the Murder with 12 kills. Following them in second place was Faze Clan with five kills while Onyx Esport finished third adding six kills to their tally.

PMPL Season 3 Thailand Super weekend Overall standings after week 2

The second and third matches were played on Erangel and Miramar. The matches were won by Power888KPS and Faze Clan with eight kills each respectively.

The fourth and fifth matches were played on Sanhok and Miramar. The chicken dinner in was claimed by Power888KPS and E29 Esports Gaming with 12 and eight kills to their names respectively.

The sixth and final match was won by The Infinity, thereby becoming the table-toppers of the second super-weekend. Valdus The Murder finished second in this match with nine kills while the third spot was taken by E29 Esports Gaming with five kills.

Advertisement

Top 3 Fraggers After PMPL super weekend 2

Syx from Valdus the Murder continued to dominate the super-weekend kill leaderboards maintaining his top spot with 46 kills and 7284 damage. SchwepXz from Power888KPS dropped from first spot to second. Noozy from The Infinity was the new entry in the kill leaders at third place with 35 kills and 6504 damage.

With two weeks of action over teams will now shift their focus to the third and final week of the PMPL regular season. The coming weekdays will be do or die for some teams. Teams will focus on getting into the Top16 and qualifying for the finals at the end of the League Stage.

Related: PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 3 South Asia super weekend 2 day 3 overall standings