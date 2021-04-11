PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 3 Thailand super weekend 3 day 1 overall standings

Day 1 of the third super weekend of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): Thailand 2021 Spring came to an end today. The day saw the competing 16 teams battling it out for spots in the Finals. At the end of the day, Valdus the Murder emerged at the top of the overall standings with 335 points. Following them in second place was Power888KPS with 281 points. Third place at the end of the day went to The Infinity with 273 points.

In the standings for the third super-weekend, Valdus the Murder also sat at the top spot after 6 games, with 28 kills and 72 points. Following them in second was The Infinity with 36 kills and 65 points. Sharper Esport sat in third place with 38 kills and 65 kills.

PMPL Season 3 Thailand Super weekend 3 day 1:

PMPL Season 3 Thailand super weekend overall standings after week 3 day 1

The day started with the first match being played on Sanhok. This match was claimed by Valdus the Murder with six kills to their name. Following them in second place was E29 Esports Gaming with three kills to their name. The Myth Esport claimed the third spot in this match with seven kills.

PMPL Season 3 Thailand Super weekend Overall standings after week 3 day 1

The second and third matches of the day, played on Erangel and Sanhok, were claimed by Made in Thailand and Valdus the Murder with six and nine kills to their names respectively.

The fourth and the fifth matches were played on Miramar and Erangel. The Chicken Dinner in these matches were claimed by Power888KPS and AfterGlow Gaming, adding 16 and 12 kills to their respective tallies.

The sixth and the final match of the day, played on Miramar, was won by The Myth Esport with nine kills to their name. Magic Esport finished second in this match with six kills. Sharper Esport claimed third place in this match with 11 kills to their name.

Top 3 Fraggers after PMPL super weekend 3 day 1

Advertisement

In the overall kill leaderboards for the Super-weekends, SchwepXz from Power888KPS jumped to the top spot with 52 kills and 9501 damage. SchwepXz also secured the most kills during the weekdays. Syx from Valdus the Murder dropped one spot into second with 52 kills and 9030 damage. Oozy from The Infinity claimed the third spot with 45 kills and 9177 damage.

With just one day to go in the PMPL regular season, it will be interesting to see which team edges out the competition. Although Valdus The Murder has a considerable lead, anything can happen in the final six matches which are to be played tomorrow.