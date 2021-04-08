PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 3 Thailand week 3 day 1 overall standings

The first day of the third week of PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): Thailand came to an end today. After an exciting day of play that saw teams competing for the top 16 spots for the final Super Weekend, Faze Clan emerged at the top of the leaderboard with 26 kills and 62 points. Following them in second place was Magic Esport with 30 kills and 60 points. Power888KPS finished third with 26 kills and 59 points at the end of the day.

PMPL Season 3 Thailand week 3 day 1 overall standings

The day started off with the first match being played on Erangel. This game was won by Purple Mood Esport with 12 frags to their name. Bacon Time finished second in this match with 12 kills, followed by Clutch Gamers in third place with three kills.

The second match of the day, held on Erangel as well, was claimed by Sharper Esport with 13 kills to their name. Following them in second place was The Myth Esport with two frags to their name. Magic Esport finished third in this match, adding 11 kills to their tally.

The third and fourth matches of the day played on Miramar and Sanhok were won by Onyx Esport and Power888KPS with eight kills each. A chicken dinner in the fourth match saw PW88KPS rise to the top spot with 21 kills and 52 points.

However, the top spot of Power888KPS was short-lived as Faze Clan came back in the fifth and final match of the day, securing a victory with six kills, and in the process, dethroning PW88 to become the table toppers. Magic Esport and MS Chonburi secured second and third spot in the final match with eight kills each.

Top 3 Fraggers from PMPL weekday

In the overall kill leaderboards for the weekdays, SchwepXz from Power888KPS continued his domination and maintained his top with 44 kills and 10322 damage. Velmoth from Team Flash, who picked up his performance, jumped to the second spot with 40 kills and 8225 damage. TonyK from Faze Clan was the new entry into the list in third place with 38 kills and 7330 damage.

With two days left in the final weekday play, teams will be trying their best to secure a top 16 spot for the super weekend. Teams who fail to qualify for super-weekend 1 or 2 will be under extra pressure to qualify for the PMPL finals.

