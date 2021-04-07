PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 3 Indonesia week 3 day 1 overall standings

The final week of the third season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Indonesia started today. The league stages will go on for three weeks, until 11th April, while the finals will be held over three days, from 16th to 18th April.

At the end of Day 1 of the third week, Aura Esports leads the overall points table with 34 kills and 66 points. Victim Sovers sits in second place with 24 kill points and 51 points, while Dewa United is in third place with 21 kill points and 48 points.

Fan favorites Bigetron RA and Evos Reborn sit in sixth and fifteenth place, respectively.

PMPL S3 Indonesia Week 3 Day 1 overall standings

The first match, played on Erangel, was won by Takae with four eliminations. However, Aura Esports topped the points table with 10 frags, while 21 Esports finished in third place with four kills.

Victim Sovers claimed the second match again, playing in Erangel with 15 eliminations, followed by Skylightz Gaming and Eagle 365, with seven and nine frags respectively.

Bigetron RA clinched the third match played on Miramar with 11 eliminations, followed by RRQ Ryu and MorphSB, with nine and four kills each. BTR Captain Zuxxy claimed the MVP title as he eliminated four enemies.

The fourth match, played on Sanhok, saw Aura Esports coming on top with 14 frags. Eagle 365 Esports and Alter Ego secured second and third places with six and three frags respectively.

Dewa United notched up the fifth and final match of the day with seven frags, followed by Voin Victory 88 with 12 kills. Evos Reborn was eliminated early but still managed to get seven frags.

Top 3 Fraggers

Week 3 Day 2 Schedule:-

Match 1: Sanhok - 17:00 ( 3:30 PM IST )

Match 2: Miramar - 18:00

Match 3:Sanhok - 19:00

Match 4: Miramar - 20:00

Match 5: Erangel - 21:00