PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 4 Indonesia Grand Finals day 1 overall standings

The first day of the fourth season of PMPL: Indonesia Grand Finals came to an end today after an exciting day's play with the 16 qualified teams from the League Stage battling it out for a massive prize pool of USD 56, 900. At the end of the day, Genesis Dogma GIDS led the overall leaderboard with 79 points and 44 kills.

The second place was captured by Bonfaide, who had a great day and managed a total of 71 points and 33 kills. Following them in third place at the end of the day was Voin Victory88 with 58 points and 20 kills.

Teams in PMPL: Indonesia Season 4 Finals are also fighting for allocations to the PMPL: SEA League 2021 where the top 3 teams will qualify. Points for PMGC 2021 qualification are also up for grabs in the finals. For the representatives for Indonesia, Genesis Dogma GIDS is leading the race with 921 points.

PMPL S4 Indonesia Grand Finals day 1:

Finals day 1 standings of PMPL Indonesia S4

Bonafide put forth a dominating performance in the first match, securing the chicken dinner with 14 frags. Nero Team finished second in this game with 5 frags followed by Voin Victory88 at third place with 4 kills.

Team rank 9th to 16th standings of PMPL Indo grand finals

The second match was won by Genisis Dogma, who obliterated the lobby, securing a massive 18 frags to their name and jumping to the top of the points table. SG Gaming secured the second spot in this game with 4 frags while NFT Esports secured a third-place finish with 5 kills.

The chicken dinner in the third and fourth match was claimed by Victim Sovers and Bonafide with 9 and 10 kills to their name. Bonafide secured their second chicken dinner of the day in Match 4 to regain the top spot.

The fifth of the day on Erangel was won by LiveScape with 5 frags. Genesis Dogma GIDS again performed brilliantly on this map, securing a second-place finish with 13 frags and sealing the top spot at the end of the day.

With 2 days and 10 matches remaining in the competition, the teams at the bottom of the points table will need to buckle up and perform in the coming days.

