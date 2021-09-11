PUBG Mobile PMPL Season 4 Indonesia Super Weekend 3 Day 1: Overall standings 

The first day of the final super weekend of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Indonesia Season 4 has just ended.

Skylightz Gaming, who did not qualify for the second super weekend, now leads the points standings with 50 kills and 91 points. They dominated the proceedings and had a 38-point lead over the second-ranked team, RRQ Ryu, who had 19 kills and 53 points of their own.

Livescape finally showed some mettle and clinched third place with 52 points. Meanwhile, fan-favorite Bigetron RA had an average day, finishing in sixth spot.

Skylightz Pinky won the MVP award for Day 1 with 2880 damage and 19 kills. Coupled with that, he was the top fragger of the day.

PMPL Indonesia Season 4 Super Weekend 3 Day 1: Match standings

Day 1 standings of PMPL S4 Indonesia (Image via PUBG Mobile)

With 12 kills, Voin Victory won their first match on Erangel, closely followed by RRQ Ryu with 11 frags of their own. Meanwhile, Skylightz finished fifth with eight eliminations.

Bonafide came in 14th place with 15 points and 10 kills(Image via PUBG Mobile)

Skylightz Gaming obliterated the entire lobby in the second match, played on Miramar, with a whopping 20 kills. Meanwhile, Aura and Bom Esports secured second and third spots.

In the third match, again played on Erangel, Victim Sovers claimed victory with six kills. However, Bigetron RA topped the overall points table with 13 eliminations, with Ryzen alone accounting for five frags.

On the rainforest map of Sanhok, Livescape clinched the fourth match with 10 kills. Takae finished second with five eliminations, while Aura Esports accrued eight kills of their own.

With an impressive tally of 14 eliminations, Skylightz Gaming went onto win the fifth game as well. NFT Esports followed them in second place with seven frags, while Bigetron RA scored five as consolation.

Top 3 Eliminators After PMPL Super Weekend 3 Day 1:

1. Skylightz Pinky - 19 kills

2. Aura Jayden - 18 kills

3. Skylightz Smith - 13 kills

RRQ Ryu has reclaimed the top spot in the overall PMPL rankings while Bonafide slipped to second place. The next two days promise to be a thrilling ride

