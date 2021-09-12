PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 4 Indonesia Super Weekend 3 Day 2 overall standings 

Day two of the third super weekend of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): Indonesia Season 4 concluded yesterday, with Skylightz Gaming staying on top of the table with 71 kills and 142 points. Aura Esports, who came in second with 58 kills and 109 points, put up a stellar performance. Livescape maintained its third position with 108 points. Meanwhile, RRQ dropped to fourth place.

Skylightz Pinky is still leading the MVP award for the SW with 4195 damage, and 25 kills with a survival time of 207 minutes and 27 seconds.

Top 5 MVP after PMPL Season 4 week 3 day 2

RRQ Ryu leads the overall league leaderboard with 188 kills and 378 points. Alter Ego displaced Bonafide from second place while Bigetron RA is in 12th position. ONIC is the third team behind Supply Bang and Maruszama Echo to be eliminated from the tournament.

Bigetron RA Zuxxy has now achieved 500 kills in the PUBG Mobile Pro League Indonesia. That's a huge achievement.

PMPL Indonesia Season 4 Super Weekend 3 Day 2: Match standings

PMPL Season 4 League standings after week 3 day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Boom Esports won the first match on Erangel with seven kills, followed by Zone Esports with ten frags. Likewise, Bigetron RA finished fifth after six eliminations.

Team rank 11th to 20th standings after PMPL Season 4 League week 3 day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

With ten kills, Livescape won the second match, played on Miramar. The second-place finisher was Bigetron with 10 kills, where Ryzen eliminated five players.

Alter Ego scored 12 kills to win the third match again played on Erangel. GIDS scored 11 frags, while RRQ Ryu earned third spot with 10 kills.

A kill count of eight helped Skylightz Gaming win the fourth match played on Sanhok. A total of nine eliminations were recorded by Livescape, while RRQ Ryu picked up seven kills.

The final match of the day saw Alter Ego emerge victorious with five kills. NFT Esports went on aggressive mode and scored 13 frags while Livesvape scored seven kills.

Top 3 Eliminators of the PMPL SW 3

Skylightz Pinky - 25 kills Skylightz Jerrsy - 21 kills Aura Jayden - 21 kills

RRQ Ryu will have to defend their pole position with a massive effort as there is only one day left in the league stages.

