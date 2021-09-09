PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 4 Indonesia Super Weekend 3 teams and schedule revealed 

The third and final weekday of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Indonesia Season 4 concluded today. Twenty teams participated in two days of competition with 16 advancing to the super weekend.

Current league toppers Bonafide continued their golden run and topped the qualification charts with 100 points to their name. Bonafide is also the only team to touch triple digits. Boom Esports was second with 94 points and three chicken dinners to their name, while fan-favorite Bigetron RA qualified for the super weekends with a fifth-place finish.

PMPL Season 4 Indonesia weekday 3 overall standings (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Team Nero, who finished second in the previous super weekend failed to qualify for the weekly finals. With only 17 points, they finished last.

The super weekend will include five matches per day between qualified teams from 10 September to 12 September. Super Weekend points will determine the overall standings of the league stages.

Qualified teams for PMPL Season 4 Indonesia Super Weekend 3

1) NFT Esports

2) Bigetron RA

3) Aura Esports

4) Genesis Dogma

5) Bonafide

6) BOOM Esports

7) Victim Sovers

8) RRQ RYU

9) Voin Victory88

10) Skylightz Gaming ID

11) LiveScape

12) Zone Esports

13) Alter Ego Limax

14) Dewa United

15) TAKAE Esports

16) Eagle 365 Esports

The following teams failed to qualify:

1) Onic Esports

2) Team Nero

3) Maruszama Esports

4) Supply Bang

Supply Bang and Maruszama Esports failed to qualify and are eliminated from the tournament. Onic Esports also failed to qualify and are ranked 15 in the overall rankings.

Top fraggers of the weekdays:

1. Genesis Dogma Gids Booms - 18 kills

2. Victim Sovers GenFoss - 16 kills

3. Boom VokerDy - 16 kills

As Bigetron RA returns to contention, they will be challenging Bonafide and RRQ Ryu in the points table. However, they have roughly a 150 point difference, which is a gap that won't be easy to bridge.

PMPL Season 4 Indonesia Super Weekend 3 schedule:

Match 1: Erangel - 5:00 pm (Indonesia Time)

Match 2: Miramar - 6:30 pm

Match 3: Erangel - 7:30 pm

Match 4: Sanhok - 8:15 pm

Match 5: Erangel - 9:00 pm

