PUBG Mobile PMPL Season 4 Indonesia super weekend 2 overall standings

The second super weekend of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Indonesia Season 4 concluded today. Bonafide with their consistent gameplay topped the weekly overall rankings. The team earned 175 points after managing to pull off 60 frags,. NERO dropped to the second spot with 70 kills and 170 points. Victim Sovers retained third place with 83 frags and 160 points. RRQ Ryu fell to sixth place after an average performance.

Top 5 players from PMPL Season 4 Indonesia super weekend 2

Genfossvr from Victim is the top eliminator and MVP of the second super weekend with 28 frags and 6659 damage.

PMPL Indonesia Season 4 Super Weekend 2 Day 3

PMPL Season 4 Indonesia super weekend overall standings after week 2

By stacking nine frags, NFT Esports won the first match of the day played on Erangel's classic map. However, Victim Sovers went berserk and took a whopping 20 frags in the match, and Fajaar alone took nine frags.

PMPL Season 4 Indonesia super weekend overall standings after week 2

The second match of Miramar was won by NFT Esports again, this time with 12 frags. RRQ Ryu finished second with seven kills. Zone Esports took 11 kills in the match.

In the third match, Bonafide won with five frags thanks to their cautious play. Alter Ego, however, took the top spot with 14 frags, and Potato secured six kills for his team. Aurea finished third with six frags.

On the rainforest map of Sanhok, Takae won the fourth match with 15 frags, while Grmory did very well to win the MVP title with six frags. Bonafide once again played carefully to secure a second-place finish.

Team Nero secured a win in the fourth and final match of the day by scoring nine kills. Bonafide once again displayed their consistent gameplay by taking 11 frags. GIDS landed in third place with eight frags.

RRQ Ryu has been dropped to second in the overall league standings, and Bonafide has taken the lead. With Bigetron RA in 13th place, their fate will be determined by whether they qualify for next super weekend.

The third and final week of PMPL S4 Indonesia begins on September 7 with 20 teams competing for 16 weekly finals spots.

Edited by Siddharth Satish