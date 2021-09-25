PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 4 Thailand Grand Finals Day 1 overall standings

The finals of PMPL Thailand Season 4 kicked off today with 5 matches of intense action.

The Infinity, a team that has dominated the Thai scene in recent times, emerged as the table-toppers with 67 points and 30 kills. Following them in second place was Onyx Esport with 58 points and 27 kills. Sharper Esport finished their day in third place with 55 points and 21 kills.

The finals of PMPL Thailand Season 4 feature a massive prize pool of USD 50,334, with the top 16 teams qualified from the League Stage battling it out for the prize. The top 3 teams from the overall standings will qualify for the PMPL: SEA League. The Thai representative for the PMGC 2021 will also be decided at the end of the event.

PMPL Thailand Season 4 Grand Finals Day 1

Onyx Esport managed to secure a win in the first match with 6 kills. The Infinity finished second in this round with 8 frags, while Sharper Esport secured third place with 7 kills.

The second match on Miramar, was won by Valdus Esports with 7 kills. The team slowly made their way into the zone and seized victory at the most opportune time. Onyx Esport had another great match as they finished second with 12 frags. HAIL Esport finished third in this game with 5 kills to their name.

The third and fourth matches saw two aggressive Thai teams, Faze Clan and Vampire Esports, take the victory. Faze Clan dominated the lobby in the fourth match, securing a massive 16 kills to their name, while Vampire Esports claimed the chicken dinner in it, adding 10 frags to their tally.

The fifth match on Erangel was won by The Infinity. The team effortlessly secured victory in this game with 11 frags and jumped to the top spot at the end of the day. Team RRQ managed to hold on to second place with 6 kills while Bacon Time managed their first top 3 finish of the finals, ending in third spot with 3 kills.

With 2 days and 10 matches to go in the Finals, the competition will be mouth-watering. It would be intriguing to see if The Infinity manages to hold on to their top spot at the end of the finals.

