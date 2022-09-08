PUBG Mobile: PMPL South Asia 2022 Fall Week 2 Day 2 overall standings 

High Voltage remained in the top spot despite having average performances on Day 2 of the PMPL South Asia Fall Week 2. The squad secured 93 points and 51 kills in eight matches.

GodLike Stalwart jumped two spots to hold second position with 89 points. The team was the winner of Week 1 and will be looking to win the second week as well. With three chicken dinners, Venom Legends showcased brilliant gameplay so far as they placed third with 88 points, closely followed by A1 NB.

Deadeyes Guys moved up 13 places and was ranked sixth after stellar performances in their last four matches. JyanMaara slumped to the bottom spot with 25 points.

PMPL South Asia Week 2 Day 2 overview

Match 6 - Miramar

After a poor Day 1, Skylightz Gaming got off to a superb start today and won a 13-kill chicken dinner. The last zone favored them, and they also had the high ground advantage, resulting in an easy win. SEAL Esports and RAW found themselves outside the safe zone and got eliminated in second and third place, respectively. Popular Mongolian team IHC scored only seven points, and STE secured three points.

Match 7 - Sanhok

IHC Esports claimed this match and earned their first chicken dinner (with eight eliminations). Elimentrix, a famous Nepali team, showcased some skilled gameplay and placed second with 10 kills. RAW maintained the same momentum, grabbing third place with seven frags.

Match 8 - Miramar

A1 NB's clever moves in the final zone helped the team secure a chicken dinner with 11 kills. GSM and MAB had great performances and scored 21 points each. STE secured eight points and maintained their steady gameplay. Deadeyes Guys and RAW did not survive long in the match as they were eliminated early with only two points.

Match 9 - Erangel

With a huge 16-kill chicken dinner, GodLike Stalwart put up a dominant performance in the match played on Erangel. Six of these eliminations were executed by STE Action. SEAL and Deadeyes Guys were in second and third positions with 22 and 17 points, respectively.

Match 10 - Miramar

Venom Legends clinched their third chicken dinner in just eight matches. The squad garnered 20 points, five of which came from kills. Deadeyes Guys placed second with nine eliminations. The team had four members who made it to the final zone, but GangSta from Venom Legends took out three of them.

Day 3 of the PMPL SA Week 2 will start on September 9, with the teams fighting once again to strengthen their weekly standings.

