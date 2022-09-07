PUBG Mobile: PMPL South Asia 2022 Fall Week 2 Day 1 overall standings and match summary 

High Voltage from Nepal got off to a fabulous start on Day 1 of the PMPL South Asia Fall Week 2. The team displayed consistent gameplay and accumulated 65 points at an average of 16.25 from their four matches.

Venom Legends from Bangladesh clinched two chicken dinners today and earned the second position with 51 points at the end of the day. A1NB and GodLike Stalwart were in third and fourth places, with 40 and 39 points, respectively.

With a chicken dinner each, DE Warriors and Wizzes Club came seventh and eighth with 34 and 31 points. SEAL Esports had a hard time today as the squad finished in 20th place with only seven points.

PMPL South Asia Fall League Week 2 Day 1 summary

Overall standings of PMPL SA Fall Week 2 Day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 1 - Erangel

Starting their first match on a bright note, DE Warriors took a 10-kill chicken dinner and registered 25 points on the leaderboard. A1NB, who saw worse performances in the first week, did well in the match, coming second with five eliminations. High Voltage and MAB, with 13 and 12 points, respectively, also played well. Week 1 topper GodLike Stalwart, however, scored only seven points.

Match 2 - Miramar

Winning the second match, Gremlin Storm was in first place in the match standings after displaying aggressive gameplay. The team collected 21 points, including nine kills. With the help of a chicken dinner, T2K acquired 20 points, which included five frags.

DRS Gaming was in the third position with 15 points, while A1NB once again did a fantastic job and accumulated 14 points in the match. GodLike Stalwart's performance left more to be desired, as it was just average.

Match 3 - Sanhok

The final fight in the third match played on Sanhok was a breathtaking 1v1 between Suzan and Sus. The former eventually managed to come out on top and led his team, Venom Legends, to a 10-kill chicken dinner. Raw Officials occupied the second spot with five finishes, followed by TRZ.

Skylightz Gaming placed in the 15th spot after PMPL Week 2 Day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 4 - Miramar

Venom Legends' patient gameplay helped them claim a back-to-back chicken dinner with five frags. This match was also good for GodLike Stalwart, who bounced back after their last three matches and garnered 23 points, including 11 eliminations, thanks to Action's brilliant performance.

Match 5 - Erangel

In the final match of the PMPL Week 2 Day 1, Wizzes Club came out as the winner with 10 finishes. High Voltage and DRS were in second and third places, with nine and five eliminations, followed by MAB. T2K and Skylightz didn't do well in this game, taking only one point each.

