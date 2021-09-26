PUBG Mobile: PMPL Thailand S4 Grand Finals day 2 overall standings

Day 2 of the finals of the PMPL Thailand came to an end today. After an intense clash between the top 16 Thai teams, Faze Clan emerged as the table-toppers at the end of the day with 135 points and 67 kills. The team had a fabulous day, securing a total of 84 points in 5 matches. Following them in second place was the ever-consistent Team Infinity, who was dethroned from their top spot as they had an average day today. The team had a total of 112 points with 58 eliminations. At the end of the day, third place went to MS Chonburi, who managed a total of 92 points with 41 kills.

PMPL Grand Finals day 2

Faze Clan leads the point table after PMPL Finals day 2 (Image via PMPL)

Faze Clan claimed the first match with 14 eliminations. The team on the back of a dominating performance by their star player TonyK managed to ease their way into this victory. Bangkrirk E-Sport secured the second spot in this match with seven frags to their name, while Bacon Time managed to hold on to the third spot with eight kills.

The second match of the day saw MS Chonburi step up and take the chicken dinner with a decent tally of 10 kills. Bangkrirk E-Sport had another great game as they again finished in the second spot with six frags. Faze Clan, too, had a decent as they secured the third spot with a single frag.

Bottom 8 teams standings after PMPL Finals day 1 (Image via PMPL)

The third and fourth matches of the day saw Excelsior and Vampire Esports securing the victory with 12 and 16 eliminations to their respective names. Excelsior, who had a poor first day, got a boost in the points table through the success in match 3. Vampire Esports showed their superior gunpower in Match-4 and took their second chicken dinner of the finals.

The day's final match ended with MS Chonburi securing their second chicken dinner of the day with 12 kills. This victory took the team to the third spot on the overall leaderboards. BaconTime, too had a decent match as they finished second with nine frags. A third-place finish in the final game with ten eliminations saw Faze Clan jump to the top spot and create a 23 point buffer from the second-placed team, The Infinity.

Also Read

PMGC ranking Thailand after PMPL finals day 2 (Image via PMPL)

With just a single day and five matches to go in the finals, it would be intriguing to see which team emerges at the top. The competition is tight between the top 3 teams, with Faze Clan having a decent cushion. Teams at the top would like to maintain their position, while those at the bottom would try to finish in the top 3 spots to secure their place in the PMPL: SEA League.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar