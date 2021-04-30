PUBG Mobile: PMSC Arabia 2021 Day 1 overall standings

Day 1 of the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge Arabia 2021 (PMSC Arabia 2021) concluded today. Rico Infinity Team leads the overall points table with 37 kills and 80 points, followed by Gunz Esports with 29 kills and 65 points. The third place went to RTG Esports, who secured 24 points and 49 kills.

Galaxy Racer, led by Indian PUBG Mobile star Owais, sits at tenth place with 19 points. Galaxy Race's PMSC lineup consists of two players from the esports division (Owais and MJ) and two content creators (Boombastic and Okay).

PMSC Arabia 2021 prize pool distribution

PMSC Arabia is a three-day Ramadan Special tournament for the MENA region. The event features 16 invited teams from the Arabian region that will compete for a massive prize pool of $100k.

PMSC Arabia 2021 Day 1 overall standing

PMSC Arabia 2021 Day 1 overall standings

The first match of the day, played on the classic map of Erangel, was won by Rico Infinity Team with ten frags, followed by Arab GSG and Gunz Esports with eight and ten kills.

Gunz Esports claimed the second match on the rainforest map of Sanhok with eight frags. Rico Infinity Team secured second place with seven kills.

Galaxy Racer Esports didn't join the match lobby in the first two matches, the reason for which is unknown.

Advertisement

Zombies Esports emerged victorious in the third match, in the desert map of Miramar, with nine kills, followed by RTG Esports with 14 frags. Galaxy Racer secured third place with five eliminations. Star player Owais and Rehman had a 1v1 face-off, where the former came out on top.

The fourth and final match was again played on Erangel and clinched by Rico Infinity Team with nine frags, followed by Gunz Esports with nine kills. Galaxy Racer was eliminated early with just one elimination.

With two days left in this PUBG Mobile tournament, it will be interesting to see whether Rico Infinity can maintain their lead or bottom-ranked teams like Galaxy Racer can topple them in the rankings.