PUBG Mobile Pro League 2023 Turkey Spring: Teams, format, schedule, and more

The PUBG Mobile Pro League Turkey 2023 Spring begins on March 20, and it will have two phases - the League Stage and the Grand Finals. Twenty teams will compete against one another in the tournament, which will run for more than a month.

Tencent has applied the old PMPL structure to the event, which means the three-week first phase will be played in the League Play and Super-Weekend format. The twenty squads have been seeded into five groups of four teams each and will first battle it out in the League Play, with the top 16 advancing to the Super-Weekend each week.

After the end of League Phase on April 23, the best 16 squads from the overall leaderboard will make it to the three-day Grand Finals, which will take place from April 28 to 30. The Global Championship (PMGC) is also scheduled for this year.

PUBG Mobile Pro League Turkey Spring participants in 2023

The previous season was played from August 26 to October 9, 2022, which awarded 12 direct seats in the upcoming event. The remaining eight teams have been invited from the Tencent-organized PUBG Mobile National Championship 2022. Here is the complete list:

S2G Esports Besiktas Esports Ozarox Esports Fire Flux Esports GMT Esports New Boss Esports BRA Esports Denizbank Wildcats Next Ruya Regnum Carya Esports FUT Esports Sahangiller Esports Digital Athletics Getso Esports Kaos Esports Bad Boys Reborn Melise Esports Mavidance Esports Galatasaray Esports Galakticos

S2G Esports, the current world champion, will be a powerful contender for the title this time as well. The squad, which features Sylas, Hamsig, Calse, and Rayz, displayed extraordinary skills in the 2022 Global Championship. The Turkish giant has performed magnificently in several notable PUBG Mobile events.

Besiktas Esports was the second best squad in the PMPL Turkey Fall last year. However, the side finished 19th in the PMGC due to an average run. The organization recently added a fresh face, Lhyow, to the unit.

Fire Flux, a reputed PUBG Mobile org, acquired the runner-up seat in the European Championship 2022 Fall and was the best Turkish lineup in the event. The team has four experienced players - Soulless, Kecth, Lutz, and Solkay - who have exhibited their incredible skills time and again.

Last year, Next Ruya underperformed compared to what they achieved in 2021. Fut Esports, another reputed name in the scene, also did not have an impressive run in 2022. Digital Athletics, on the other hand, was the champion of the National Championship Fall.

