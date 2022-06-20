PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) 2022 Arabia Fall Split: Teams, format, schedule, and where to watch

Today, 20 June, 2022, is the start of the Fall Split of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) 2022 Arabia. This three-week-long league stage will last all the way till 8 July and will be an online event.

The format for this edition is similar to the previous one, featuring 'Weekdays' and 'Super Weekends.' During the league stages, 20 teams from the Arabian region will compete, with the top 16 qualifying for the finals. The Grand Finals will be held from 21 to 23 July, 2022.

PUBG MOBILE Esports @EsportsPUBGM PMPL Arabia will kick off from Jun 20 to Jul 23 at 18:45 (GMT+3)

These teams will compete fiercely on matchdays, tag your favorite teams and cheer for them!!!🥳



Invited teams for the PMPL Arabia league stage

The 20 teams who participated in the Spring tournament were directly invited to participate in the Pro League this season. As PMGC points are also accrued for PMPL performances, each match is of great importance.

1. Falcons Esports

2. Conqueror IRAQ

3. R8 Esports

4. Team RA'AD

5. Nigma Galaxy

6. Twisted Minds

7. NASR Esports

8. For Kurdistan

9. Ooredoo Thunders

10. Power Esports

11. Rico Infinity Team

12. Geekay Esports

13. 90th Minute

14. The Only One Esports

15. Yalla Esports

16. RTG Esports

17. Vista Gaming

18. Triple Esports

19. Skyrocket Esports

20. Major Pride

PMPL 2022 Spring Arabia summary

The spring season occurred between February 14 and March 12, and was eventually won by Nigma Galaxy. The UAE-based side is currently one of the best PUBG Mobile teams in the world, winning several tournaments in the region and also securing third position at the PMGC 2021 Finals.

Rico Infinity Team dominated the league stages and were the only team to cross the 500 mark, but they unfortunately fell short in the finals, finishing in fourth place. Conqueror and Falcon secured second and third place in the Grand Finals respectively.

Interestingly, the Grand Finals were a truly one-sided domination by Nigma Galaxy, where they truly showcased their class and were the only team to cross the 200-point mark. Nigma Galaxy also won the MEA Championship, displaying why they are known as the top team in the Arabian region.

Nigma Galaxy will definitely be the favorites going into this tournament, while Falcons, NASR Esports, Yalla Esports, and Rico Infinity will be a few other teams to watch out for.

The region has quickly become among the strongest in recent seasons and it will be interesting to see how they fare this time. The PMPL tournament will be streamed on the official YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile Esports at 09.15 pm IST.

