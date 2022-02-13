PMPL Arabia 2022 Spring: Teams, format, and more

The league stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Arabia 2022 Spring will commence from the 14th February. The three-week-long league stage will go on till the 5th March.

The format is similar to the previous edition i.e. Weekdays and SuperWeekends. A total of 20 top teams from the Arabian region will compete in the league stages, at the end of which the top 16 will progress to the finals. The Grand Finals will take place from 10th-12th March.

The top 11 teams have been invited directly from Pro League Arabia Season 2 while nine teams have qualified through Qualifiers. The total prize money of the event is $150,000.

Qualified teams for the PMPL Arabia league stages:

1. Team Falcons

2. Conqueror Iraq

3. Stalwarts Esports UAE

4. Team RA'AD

5. 963 Egypt

6. Revolution

7. HeadQuarters

8. 4K Esports

9. KamiKaze

During the qualifying phase which took place between 28th-30th January, 16 teams (eight invited from Pro League S2 and eight from the Club Open and National Championship of Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Egypt, UAE, and MENA) played over 15 matches, with the top nine teams qualifying.

PMNC Saudi Arabia champion Falcons Esports topped the qualifiers with their all-around gameplay. Following them was the Iraqi team Conqueror and UAE division of team Stalwart Esports.

Invited teams for the league stages:

The top 11 teams of PMPL Arabia Season 2 have been directly invited to the league stages of this season.

1. Nigma Galaxy

2. Rico Infinity Team

3. Twisted Minds

4. NASR Esports

5. Kurd12

6. Yalla Esports

7. RTG Esports

8. The Mind Weapon

9. One Million Esports

10. DDD Esports

11. Dunak Esports

Rico Infinity won the South Asia and MENA Championship Season 1 while Nigma Galaxy came fourth place.

PMPL performance also adds up to the PMGC points so every match will be valuable. PMGC 2021 second runners-up Nigma Galaxy will be the team to watch out for. Apart from them, Falcons, Nasr Esports, Yalla Esports, and RTG will also look out to shine.

