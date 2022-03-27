PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) 2022 South Asia Spring: Teams, format, schedule, and more

PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): South Asia 2022 Spring is commencing from the 29th March. A total of 20 teams will compete for Asian glory and a humongous prize pool.

The tournament will be streamed on the official YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile Esports.

Format of the PMPL 2022 South Asia Spring

The tournament will be played in two stages: League Stages and Grand Finals. The three-week-long league stages will follow the format of Weekdays and Superweekends. The 20 teams have been divided into five groups of four each for the league stage.

On Weekdays, these teams will battle for 16 super weekend slots. The points accumulated during the Super-weekend will be counted to determine the finalists of the tournament.

A total of 10 matches will be played during each Weekday, while the Superweekend will have 15 matches. The top 16 teams will make it to the finals which are scheduled from 22nd to 24th of April.

Participating teams in the PMPL League Stage South Asia

PUBG MOBILE Esports @EsportsPUBGM PMPL South Asia will kick off from March 29 to April 24 at 16:00 GMT+5:30!! Are you ready for the intense tournament with most talented players?🥳



Follow Us Now

youtube.com/PUBGMOBILEEspo…

instagram.com/ESPORTSPUBGMOB…

facebook.com/PUBGMESPORTSOF…



#PUBGMOBILE #PMPL PMPL South Asia will kick off from March 29 to April 24 at 16:00 GMT+5:30!! Are you ready for the intense tournament with most talented players?🥳Follow Us Now 🔥PMPL South Asia will kick off from March 29 to April 24 at 16:00 GMT+5:30!! Are you ready for the intense tournament with most talented players?🥳▶️Follow Us Now👉youtube.com/PUBGMOBILEEspo…👉instagram.com/ESPORTSPUBGMOB…👉facebook.com/PUBGMESPORTSOF…#PUBGMOBILE #PMPL https://t.co/pXpyhvdxJS

Invited teams

1. Da Atrax Esports

2. Deadeyes Guys

3. Vibes Esports

4. Skylightz Gaming

5. Stalwart Esports

6. Trained to Kill

7. A1 Esports

8. RAW Esports

9. SEAL Esports

10. IHC Esports

11. High Voltage

12. 1952

Qualified teams from the Qualifier Stages

1. Savage Esports

2. DRS Gaming

3. JyanMaara

4. 7Sea Esports

5. TRZ Esports

6. Elementrix

7. Venom Legends

8. XBrothers ES

Savage Esports from Mongolia dominated the qualifiers with their all-around gameplay. DRS Gaming from Nepal also showed their strength by securing second place, while their compatriots JyanMaara and 7Sea Esports bagged the third and fourth places.

PUBG MOBILE Esports @EsportsPUBGM Finally! Here comes the Match Calendar of PMPL South Asia!! With the last jigsaw, the PMPL regional competitions fully start!! 🥳Let's enjoy this grand event!!



Follow Us Now

youtube.com/PUBGMOBILEEspo…

instagram.com/ESPORTSPUBGMOB…

facebook.com/PUBGMESPORTSOF…



#PUBGMOBILE #PMPL Finally! Here comes the Match Calendar of PMPL South Asia!! With the last jigsaw, the PMPL regional competitions fully start!! 🥳Let's enjoy this grand event!!Follow Us Now 📅Finally! Here comes the Match Calendar of PMPL South Asia!! With the last jigsaw, the PMPL regional competitions fully start!! 🥳Let's enjoy this grand event!!🔥▶️Follow Us Now👉youtube.com/PUBGMOBILEEspo…👉instagram.com/ESPORTSPUBGMOB…👉facebook.com/PUBGMESPORTSOF…#PUBGMOBILE #PMPL https://t.co/a4HkOg4kHE

The superstar roster of DRS Gaming was signed by Skylightz Gaming at the beginning of the year. The roster has had some of the most remarkable performances in the region.

DRS Gaming acquired the roster of defending champions Wizzes with Vibes. Even though the team has less experience, they didn't let that affect their performance and won the Season 4 PMPL title.

The South Asian championship will be a tough one as all teams look strong on paper. However, it is form and momentum that determines who wins.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan