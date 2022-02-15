PUBG Mobile: Team Savage wins PMPL South Asia 2022 Spring Qualifiers, top 8 teams qualify for league stage 

The Qualifiers of the PUBG Mobile Pro League: South Asia 2022 Spring have finally concluded with top eight teams advancing to league stage. The three-day event saw a scintillating battle between 16 teams from the South Asian region and featured 15 matches.

Mongolian team Savage Esports surprised everyone by claiming the top spot with 99 kills and 187 points. Additionally, Savage Esports took four chicken dinners, the most out of any team. DRS Gaming, who acquired PMPL S4 SA champion Wizzes as part of their roster, came a close second with 185 points, and JyanMaara was placed third with 163 points. 7Sea Esports were placed fourth, while Bangladeshi team TRZ secured fifth place. Elementrix grabbed the sixth spot with a good performance on the final day.

Top eight teams ranking of PMPL SA qualifiers (Image via PUBG Mobile)

PMNC Bangladesh champion Venom Legends managed to hold on to seventh place, followed by XBrothers ES. With 100 points and 44 kills, Kings of BD secured ninth place but couldn’t make it to league stage.

Bottom eight teams failed to qualify for PMPL league stage

Teams qualified for the PUBG Mobile Pro League 2022 Spring SA League stages

1. Savage Esports

2. DRS Gaming

3. JyanMaara

4. 7 Sea Esports

5. TRZ Esports

6. Elementrix

7. Venom Legends

8. XBrothers ES

Savage Esports Hershey was the top fragger in the qualifiers with 46 kills and more than 6800 HP damage. JyanMaara Soulless was the second-best player as he eliminated 29 enemies.

The league stages of the tournament will start on 8 March and will feature the top 20 teams (eight from the qualifiers and 12 finalists invited from PMPL SA S4) of South Asia. The stage will go on for three weeks until 27 March, following which the top 16 will advance to the grand finals.

The grand finals are scheduled from 1 April to 3 April and will be streamed on the Youtube channel of PUBG Mobile Esports. Tencent has also introduced a new global tournament this year, the Mid Season Championship (MSC), where top teams from PMPL spring will participate.

Edited by Siddharth Satish