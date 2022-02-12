PUBG Mobile: PMPL South Asia 2022 Spring Qualifiers Day 1 overall standings 

Qualifiers for the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): South Asia 2022 Spring is currently underway, with 16 South Asian teams fighting over eight slots of the League Stage.

The league stages will feature a total of 20 teams: 12 invited from PMPL SA Season 4 and eight from the Qualifiers. It will start on the 8 March and go on for three weeks, till 27 March. The format will be similar to other PMPL tournaments, i.e., Weekdays and SuperWeekends. The top 16 teams from the league stages will compete in the Grand Finals between April 1-3.

At the end of Day 1, Team Savage from Mongolia emerged as table toppers with 82 points, with half their points coming from the first match.

DRS Gaming, which signed defending champion Wizzes club's roster, occupied second place with 74 points. Elementrix, one of the oldest PUBG Mobile teams from Nepal, managed to hold on to their third place with 47 points. Venom Legends, who won PMNC Bangladesh, are in fifth place with 35 points.

PMPL: South Asia 2022 Spring Qualifier Day 1 match standings:

Overall standings of top 8 teams (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Team Savage went berserk to grab a whopping 26 kills in the first match and racked up a massive score of 41 points. TRZ Esports from Bangladesh secured second place with 16 points.

With 13 kills, Venom Legends won the second match while DRS Gaming placed second with 10 kills.

Standings of bottom 8 teams after Day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The third match was clinched by DRS Gaming with nine kills, followed by Elementrix. JyanMaara ranked third with three frags.

Securing eight kills, DRS Gaming once again emerged victorious in the fourth match. 2RGR from Nepal secured second place with four kills, followed by Kings of Bangladesh with three frags.

The fifth and final match of the day was again claimed by Team Savage, with six kills, while 7Sea Esports came in second. 2RGR played aggressively to grab 10 kills while JyanMaara took seven frags.

Day 1 eliminations ranking

Also Read Article Continues below

Hersheyy leads the top fraggers list with 19 kills, followed by Miracle with 14 kills. Soulless from Jyanmaara came third with 11 eliminations.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee