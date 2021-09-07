PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Brazil Season 2: Teams, schedule, and more

The second season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): Brazil will begin from September 7. There are two phases of the tournament - the league stages and the finals.

The league stage will take place until September 26 where 20 of Brazil's best teams will be split into five groups of four teams each.

The top 16 teams from the league stages will qualify for the finals set to be held on October 1 and 3.

An impressive 150,000 USD is up for grabs in this tournament. The top five teams from the tournament will qualify for the PMPL Americas Championship 2021 Fall Split.

There are two stages of the league: Weekdays and Super Weekends. Teams will compete in a Super Weekend (Friday to Sunday) if they place among the 16 best during the Weekdays (Tuesday and Wednesday).

Standings will be tallied based on the points earned on a Super Weekend.

Participating teams for the PMPL Brazil Season 2

Group A

B4 Esports

Black Dragons

Rise Esports

Vivo Keyd

Group B

Ace1

INTZ

Team Coda Solid

Flamengo Esports

Group C

A7 Esports

GZM Esports

Storm Gaming

Dreamy Team

Group D

Honored Souls

Influence Rage

Red Canids

SS Esports

Group E

Loops Esports

Santos Esports

Quick Revenge

Inco Gaming

The qualified teams from PMCO Brazil 2021 are Quick Revenge and INCO Gaming, while Storm Gaming and Dreamy Team reached the Pro League through National Championship.

Alpha7 Esports, who is in excellent form and also the defending champion of the first season, is also considered a favorite for this second season. Influence Rage, however, has proven to be a worthy contender. Brazilian star player Carrilho will be under pressure to perform again and lead his team to victory.

Alpha 7 Esports also leads the PMGC 2021 Brazil points Standings after PMPL season 1. However, INTZ and Loops Esports are not far behind.

The tournament will be streamed on Facebook, Twitch, and the YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile Esports Brasil. It will also be shown on Nimo TV.

Edited by R. Elahi