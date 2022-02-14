PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) CIS 2022 Spring: Teams, schedule, and where to watch 

The league stage of PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) 2022 Spring is starting on 14 February. The tournament is played in three stages: Qualifiers, leagues, and finals.

While the qualifiers are over, the three weeks of league stages will conclude on 5 March following which the top 16 will move to the finals. The grand finals will take place from 10 to 12 March.

A look at the PMPL CIS 2022 Spring teams

PMPL CIS 2022 Groups (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Qualified teams to the league stages:

1. Hydra

2. KDV eSports

3. BakS Esports

4. Pax Deorum

5. GMT Esports

6. Sly Machine

7. Ar Namys

8. Team Raid

The qualifier stage that took place on 28 and 30 January was won by Russian underdog Hydra. The team won only one match but their six podium finishes along with an aggressive stance helped them to achieve this. Following them in second place was KDV eSports while BakS Esports claimed third place. The top eight teams from this stage advanced to the finals.

Invited teams for the league stages:

The top 12 teams of PMPL CIS Season 2 Finals have been directly invited to the league stages.

1. Konina Power

2. Team 1218

3. Natus Vincere

4. Madbulls

5. De Muerte

6. Titan Gaming

7. Virtus.Pro

8. Major Pride

9. Vista Gaming

10. Team Unique

11. ARR Esports

12. Armed Family

All eyes will be on Natus Vincere who is not only one of the best teams in the region but also the world. The team secured second place in the PMGC 2021 Finals. In the previous season, Konina Power dominated both league and finals and will be looking to repeat that success. Virtus.Pro has also made a formidable team by signing Oldboy. Ultimately, every team will strive to put up their best effort in every match since PMPL performance also contributes to PMGC points.

Streaming details

The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of $150,000 and will be streaming on the Youtube channel of PUBG Mobile Esports/Russia starting at 9:30 pm IST.

Edited by Siddharth Satish