PUBG Mobile: Konina Power crowned champions of PMPL CIS Season 2; Natus Vincere qualifies for PMGC 2021

The finals of the PUBG Mobile Pro League: CIS Season 2 ended yesterday. After three days and 18 matches of a tussle between the 16 teams from the League Stage, Konina Power emerged as the champions with 183 points and 79 kills. The team had earlier won the League Stage.

Konina Power wins PMPL CIS Season 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

On the back of their League Stage performance, the team secured consistent top place finishes in the finals that included three chicken dinners. The team won the first-place prize of $10,000.

Team 1218 captured the second position in the finals with 165 and 76 kills. The team had earlier finished 5th in the League Stage but came to the finals, Team 1218 proved their mettle and took home a cash prize of $6,500.

PUBG Mobile Pro League S2 Grand Finals standings

PMPL S2 CIS Grand Finals overall standings (Image via PUBG Mobile)

VVV Cash, a new team on the CIS scene, surprised everyone by finishing third in the finals, just one point behind Team 1218 with 164 points and 81 kills. They won the third-place prize of $5,000.

Top Teams from finals have qualified for EMEA Championship (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Effect the Kyrgyz player from VVV Cash was crowned the MVP of the tournament. The player showed excellent game sense and skill among the top players of the CIS region to take the crown. He was awarded the MVP prize of $1,000 as he secured 35 kills while dealing total damage of 6138 HP. His total survival time stood at an impressive 5 Hours, 26 Minutes, and 36 seconds.

After a grueling battle of three weeks in the League, the top 16 teams out of 20 competing teams qualified for the tournament's finals. This tournament will also provide allocations for the upcoming PMPL: EMEA Championship Season 2. However, the number of teams that will qualify hasn't been announced as of yet.

Natus Vincere made it to PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021

Natus Vincere, aka NAVI powerhouse in the CIS PUBG Mobile scene, finished fifth in the finals. The team played well but choked at crucial junctures to miss out on the top spots in the finals by just a few points. The team had earlier finished second in the League Stage of the tournament.

However, the team qualified for the CIS region's PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021. NAVI beat Konina Power in the race to PMGC by a decent margin of 35 points. The team had a total of 1233 PMGC qualification points, while Konina Power finished with 1198 points.

