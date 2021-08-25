PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) S4 Indonesia: Super-weekend 1 qualified teams, format, and schedule  

The fourth season of PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Indonesia saw the conclusion of its first weekdays. 20 teams battled it out for two days, at the end of which 16 teams qualified for the first super weekend.

The first super weekend is scheduled from 27 to 29 August where the 16 qualified teams will battle for fifteen matches. Each day, five matches will be played and the points accumulated during the Super Weekend will only be taken into account in overall rankings.

PMPL Indonesia s4 weekdays 1 overall standings

Bigetron RA was the table topper with 63 kills and 111 points. It was the only team to cross the 100 point mark and get three wins.

Season 3 champions Livescape was at second place with 92 points while Takae secured third place.

Bigetron RA Ryzen was the top eliminator of the weekdays with 4007 damage and 20 frags. BTR new addition Uhigh had the highest survival rate with 22:40 minutes.

Qualified teams for PMPL S4 Indonesia Super Weekend- 1

1) LiveScape

2) Bigetron RA

3) Aura Esports

4) Genesis Dogma

5) Bonafide

6) BOOM Esports

7) Victim Sovers

8) RRQ RYU

9) Voin Victory88

10) Onic Esports

11) Skylightz Gaming ID

12) NFT Esports

13) Alter Ego Limax

14) Eagle 365 Esports

15) TAKAE Esports

16) Dewa United

Those who did not qualify for the super weekend will have a second opportunity to qualify in the second week. The teams are

1. Maruszama Esports

2. Supply Bang

3. Zone Esports

4. NERO Team

PMPL S4 weekend Day 1 Schedule:-

Match 1:- Erangel:- 5:00 PM

Match 2:- Miramar:- 6:30 PM

Match 3:- Erangel:- 7:30 PM

Match 4:- Sanhok:- 8:15 PM

Match 5:- Erangel:- 9:00 PM

The tournament will be streamed exclusively on the PUBG Mobile Indonesia YouTube channel and Nimo TV.

It will be interesting to see how teams are going to address the challenges of Bigetron RA throughout the tournament. In Uhigh, Bigetron has found their ultimate player and is almost unstoppable at the moment.

