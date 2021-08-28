PUBG Mobile Pro League: PMPL Season 4 Indonesia super weekend 1 Day 1 overall standings

The first super weekend of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Indonesia Season 4 has commenced. Bigetron RA leads the points table with 37 kills and 75 points, followed by RRQ Indonesia with 34 eliminations and 56 points. Boom Esports sits in third place with 18 frags and 52 points, while Livescape is in sixth place with 17 kills and 45 points.

BTR Zuxxy was the MVP of Day 1 with 2788 damage and 11 kills, while RRQ Asaa was the top eliminator with 14 frags.

PMPL Indonesia S4 Super Weekend 1 Day 1: Overall standings

PMPL S4 Indonesia super weekend 1 Day 1 overall standings (top eight)

The first match played on the classic map of Erangel was won by RRQ with ten kills, followed by Bonafide with nine frags. Bigetron RA grabbed third place with eight eliminations. RRQ Mort was awarded the MVP title for the match.

PMPL S4 Indonesia super weekend 1 Day 1 overall standings (bottom eight)

BTR claimed the second match played on the desert map of Miramar with eight frags, followed by NFT Esports and Livescape with three and eight kills.

Boom Esports claimed the third match of the day, which was played again on Erangel, with seven kills, where Ponbit alone took seven frags to grab the MVP title. Voin Victory88 came in second with ten eliminations.

Bigetron RA again won the fourth match played at the rainforest map of Sanhok with 13 kills, while Uhigh bagged the MVP title with five frags. Livescape played passively to claim second place with three eliminations in the match.

The fifth and final match, played on Erangel, was again won by Boom Esports with six kills. Alter Ego followed them with nine frags, while Genesis Dogma notched eight eliminations.

PMPL Super weekend Week 1 Day 2 schedule

Match 1: Erangel - 17:00 (3:30 pm IST)

Match 2: Miramar - 18:30

Match 3: Erangel - 19:30

Match 4: Sanhok - 20:15

Match 5: Erangel - 21:00

The last two days of the super weekend will test Bigetron's ability to extend its lead. Nonetheless, it's not as straightforward as it looks, with Boom and RRQ looking good.

Sportskeeda Genshin Impact is now on Twitter! Follow for all the latest news, leaks, updates & more!

Edited by Ravi Iyer