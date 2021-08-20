PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 4 Thailand: Teams, schedule, format, and more

Season 4 of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Thailand kicks off on 24 August. The top twenty teams from the country will compete for the trophy, a massive prize pool, and a berth in the SEA Championship Season 4.

The total prize pool for the PMPL Season 4 Thailand is 2,500,000 Baht (75K USD), an increase of approximately 40% from the previous season.

In all, 12 teams from PMPL Season 3 and eight teams from the PUBG Mobile National Championship: Thailand 2021 will be seeded into five groups of four teams each to play a three-week league stage.

Format of PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 4 Thailand

The tournament follows a similar format as previous Pro Leagues. The league stages are divided into weekdays and super weekends. On weekdays (Tuesday and Wednesday), all 20 teams will compete for the super weekend's qualification berth.

The top 16 sides of the week will play the SW from Friday to Sunday. The standings of the overall league stages will be determined by the super weekend points table. The remaining four teams must wait until the following week.

The league stage's top 16 teams will qualify for the three-day grand finals scheduled from 24 September to 26 September.

The table topper of the league stages and the top three grand finals teams will move to the SEA Championship.

Participating teams at PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 4 Thailand

Valdus The Murder Onyx Esports E-29 Esports Gaming Buriram United Esports RRQ FaZe Clan Magic Esports Bangkrirk Esports Bacon Time Hail Esports The Infinity Vampire Esports King of Gamers (KOG) MS Chonburi Team Flash Sharper Esports Wisdom Community FW Esports TEM Entertainment Excelsior

All eyes will be on star player G9 who is now representing Buriram United Esports. Faze Clan, the Season 3 champion, has gotten stronger with the addition of Beer11, who previously represented RRQ and Bacon Time.

One of the new entrants to watch out for will be MS Chonburi, a team that qualified by winning the PMNC Thailand. Pondz, a former member of MiTh, is leading the side.

Edited by Ravi Iyer