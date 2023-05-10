PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia Championship 2023 Spring Finals: Teams, schedule, prize pool, and where to watch 

May 11, 2023, marks the beginning of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia Championship Spring Finals to determine the region's 2023 World Invitational competitor. The main goal of this four-day event is for the 16 finalists to establish their prowess and emerge victorious as the South Asian champion.

PUBG MOBILE Esports @EsportsPUBGM Who will secure the crown of the 2023 PMPL SOUTH ASIA SPRING Championship and earn a spot in the 2023 PMWI Main Tournament?

Cheer for your favorite team!

20 matches will be hosted in the Grand Finals, which will conclude on May 14. In addition to a seat at the PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI), the champion will take home $26K from the total prize money of $150K. The recently-played league stage of the championship determined these 16 teams, who are now gearing up for the second and final stage.

PMPL South Asia Championship Spring 2023 finalists

Stalwart Esports 4Mercial Vibes Mabetex Esports High Voltage DRS Gaming T2K LEO Esports IHC Esports Illumin8 Crew NB Esports Quantum Rage TUF Esports AgonXi8 Magnus Esports R3gicide Seventh Element

The official YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile Esports will broadcast all the SA championship matches in multiple languages at 5:45 PM (daily).

Prize pool distribution

1st Place - $26K

2nd Place - $20K

3rd Place - $14K

4th Place - $13K

5th Place - $12K

6th Place - $10K

7th Place - $8K

8th Place - $6K

9th Place - $6K

10th Place - $5.5K

11th Place - $5K

12th Place - $4.5K

13th Place - $4K

14th Place - $3.5K

15th Place - $3K

16th Place - $2.5K

17th Place - $2K - RAW Officials

18th Place - $1.5K - 3X Esports

19th Place - $1K - Skylightz Gaming

20th Place - $1K - 52 Esports

Stalwart Esports will once again be a leading contender for the PMPL South Asian Championship title. Their roster is in outstanding shape, and they recently seized the PMPL SA Spring trophy. Action and Co. came out victorious in both the 2022 SA Championships and will now have the chance to win a third consecutive title. During the first leg, the squad also topped the scoreboard after playing sparingly in their last 12 encounters.

PUBG MOBILE Esports @EsportsPUBGM Get ready for the 2023 PUBG MOBILE WORLD INVITATIONAL, powered by Gamers8!



Tournament will feature two exciting stages:

ALLSTARS STAGE July 11th - July 13th

MAIN TOURNAMENT July 14th - July 16th)



Total prize pool of $3,000,000

4Mercial Vibes has had a phenomenal year so far, with their outstanding showings ranking them as the third-best team in the Pro League South Asia and placing them second in the ongoing PMPL Championship's League Stage.

Mabetex, High Voltage, and DRS also had stellar runs in the league and will give their all to acquire a seat in the PUBG Mobile World Invitational. Pakistani teams performed below-average there and will aim to do well in the Grand Finals.

