PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Spring regional championships' dates revealed 

PUBG Mobile Regional Championship's dates have been unveiled (Image via PUBG Mobile)
PUBG Mobile Regional Championship's dates have been unveiled (Image via PUBG Mobile)
Gametube
Gametube
OFFICIAL
visit
Modified May 08, 2022 11:59 AM IST
News

PUBG Mobile's esports season is moving towards the PMPL Regional Championship after a series of successful Pro Leagues. the PUBG Mobile Pro League Spring Championship will take place from this month.

This year, Tencent is holding five regional championships covering nearly all regions around the world. The schedule for the same has been announced on PUBG Mobile's social media. Let's take a look at the schedule.

PMPL 2022 Spring Championship schedule

PMPL 2022 Spring Championship Schedule! Check out the Schedule and get ready to watch these exciting games!

1) European

The PMPL European championship is scheduled from 19 to 22 May, with the top 16 teams (eight from Turkey and eight from Western Europe) in Europe set to compete across 24 matches to determine the champion.

2) South Asia

The tournament will see 10 teams from South Asia, along with six teams from Pakistan, competing for the coveted title from 19 to 22 May. Stalwart Esports are the frontrunners but they will have to pass through IHC and Skylightz Gaming. 52xRage Esports and SALTxI8 will also be favorites in the event.

3) Americas

The top five teams of North America, Brazil, and Latin America, along with defending champion A7 Esports, will lock horns in this mega event. The event is scheduled for 26 to 29 May and will be played over 24 matches.

PMPL Americas Championship Spring Teams (Image via PUBG Mobile)
PMPL Americas Championship Spring Teams (Image via PUBG Mobile)

4) Middle-East and Africa

A total of 16 teams from MEA region will meet on May 26 to compete for the regional title. The event will see the top 10 teams of the Arabia region and the remaining six from Africa.

Nigma Galaxy will be the frontrunners but ignoring other teams will be a mistake.

5) SEA Championship

The format of the South East Asia Championship will be a little different from the others as 16 teams will fight in the play-ins out of which the top three will advance to the championship. The Play-ins are set to happen on May 8. Some popular teams like BTR, Faze, and Infinity will hope to get the championship slots.

The SEA Championship will occur from 10 to 12 June and will see the top teams from Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, and other SEA countries competing in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Also Read Article Continues below

To catch the event live, users can head over to the PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube channel.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan

