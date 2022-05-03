PUBG Mobile Pro League SEA Championship 2022 Spring Play-ins: Teams and schedule revealed 

Following the conclusion of all the Pro League tournaments in South East Asia, the PMPL: SEA Championship 2022 Spring is kicking off soon. The play-in system was introduced by Tencent to give the middle-ranked teams of various PMPLs a chance to qualify for the SEA Championship.

The SEA Play-Ins will be held on May 8, with a total of 16 teams competing for a limited number of spots. The fourth to sixth-ranked teams in the PMPL (Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia) and the top four teams in the Asia Pacific Cup will go face-to-face for only three championship slots.

Qualified teams for the PMPL: SEA Championship Play-ins

These are the qualified teams for the PMPL: SEA Championship Play-ins -

HAIL Esports (Thailand) The Infinity (Thailand) Faze Clan( Thailand) Bigetron RA (Indonesia) NFT Esports (Indonesia) Voin Esports (Indonesia) HomeBois (Malaysia) Genexus (Malaysia) RSG (Malaysia) Talent Esports (Vietnam) Like glue Esports(Vietnam) Eagle Esports(Vietnam) Tong Jia Bao Esports (Asia Pacific) Margin Esports(Asia Pacific) Genesis Esports(Asia Pacific) LIT Esports(Asia Pacific)

The Asia Pacific Cup provided a platform for the top teams of Cambodia, Myanmar, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, and Brunei to compete for 15k USD and SEA Play-ins slots.

TJB came out victorious in the tournament while fan-favorite LIT Esports was ranked fourth. Yangoon Galacticos sadly missed out on qualification with five points.

Play-in clashes will present a difficult challenge for the teams as there are few matches for a very limited number of slots. There is no room for a comeback and teams will have to show their best game forward. All eyes will be on fan-favorite Bigetron RA who are not in great form.

The team was runner-up in the SEA Championships S4. It will also mark the return of Biubiu to the competitive scene as he will represent Genexus. Faze Clan, however, is a team that is almost certain to perform well.

TonyK is in raging form in 2022 and was the MVP of the PMPL Thailand. The Infinity will also look to get back to its form and recapture its 2021 dominance.

Team Secret was crowned champion of the SEA Championship Season 4. The team is directly invited to the championship.

