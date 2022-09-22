PUBG Mobile Regional Clash China vs SEA Day 1: Teams, match timing, when and where to watch 

The best PUBG Mobile teams from China and SEA are all set to compete in the PMRC competition starting today, September 22. The four-day event will begin today, with the top 16 teams fighting for the top spot. The tournament will feature a total of 20 matches spread across three maps.

This will be the inaugural competition of the PUBG Mobile Regional Clash series, and Tencent has revealed that more tournaments of the series will be held next year.

The top three teams from PMPL Fall Indonesia, Thailand, MY/SG/PH, and Vietnam have qualified for the event, where they will meet the top three from the PEL 2022 Summer and one team from Myanmar.

PUBG Mobile Regional Clash China vs SEA participants and schedule

Here are the 16 teams that are participating in the tournament:

PEL Summer China

SMG Nova Esports LGD Gaming

Indonesia

Genesis Dogma GIDS Alter Ego Limax Boom Esports

Thailand

The Infinity Faze Clan Bacon Time

PMPL Fall MY/SG/PH

Geek Fam SEM 9 4Rivals

PMPL Fall Vietnam

D'Xavier Eagle Esports BN United

PUBG Mobile Myanmar Championship Fall

Yangon Galacticos (Invited)

PMRC schedule

A total of five matches will be played every day. The first and second matches will be on Sanhok and Miramar, and the three remaining matches will be played on Erangel.

Match 1 - Sanhok - 2:30 pm IST

Match 2 - Miramar - 3:15 pm IST

Match 3 - Erangel - 4:05 pm IST

Match 4 - Erangel - 4:55 pm IST

Match 5 - Erangel - 5:45 pm IST

When and where to watch

All 20 matches will be livestreamed on the official YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile Esports from 2:30 pm IST on each match day. The streams will be available in multiple languages, including English.

Top teams to watch out for

SMG had a series of extraordinary performances in the PEL 2022 Summer and claimed the trophy. The team has also advanced to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2022 Finals. Nova Esports, the two-time world champions who recently missed out on the PEL trophy by a few points, will look to continue their win streak.

PUBG MOBILE Esports @EsportsPUBGM 2022 PUBG MOBILE Regional Clash is coming! Let's rewind SMG, Nova Esports, and LGD Gaming's brilliant performances in PEL SUMMER 2022!!!



Stay tuned!!



WATCH 2022 PMRC Live on Sept.22 - Sept.25



Download PUBG MOBILE:



#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMESPORTS #PMRC 2022 PUBG MOBILE Regional Clash is coming! Let's rewind SMG, Nova Esports, and LGD Gaming's brilliant performances in PEL SUMMER 2022!!!Stay tuned!!WATCH 2022 PMRC Live on Sept.22 - Sept.25Download PUBG MOBILE: pubgmobile.live/esports 🔥2022 PUBG MOBILE Regional Clash is coming! Let's rewind SMG, Nova Esports, and LGD Gaming's brilliant performances in PEL SUMMER 2022!!!Stay tuned!!📅WATCH 2022 PMRC Live on Sept.22 - Sept.25🔥Download PUBG MOBILE: pubgmobile.live/esports#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMESPORTS #PMRC https://t.co/cO23kLp7s3

SEA teams like Infinity, Geek Fam, D'Xavier, and Genesis, who won their regional PMPL Fall, will also hope to boost their momentum by winning this event. Yangon Galacticos is an underdog team to look out for as well.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far