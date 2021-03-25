PUBG Mobile releases teaser of Godzilla vs Kong collaboration

PUBG Mobile is one of the most played battle royale titles, gaining more than 1 billion downloads worldwide. The game has been phenomenally successful in all spheres, achieving unprecedented milestones.

In the past, the game has had several memorable collaborations with renowned franchises like Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Mission Impossible, Metro Exodus, and The Walking Dead, which has managed to keep the players engrossed for months.

Players, please enjoy this special message from the CEO of Krafton ✉️😄 Thank you for being a part of our 1 billion downloads over the past 3 years 💛 pic.twitter.com/8IAYBCBqEB — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) March 24, 2021

PUBG Mobile has released a teaser for their latest crossover with Godzilla vs Kong. The announcement was made during the 3rd-anniversary celebration party, which featured three renowned DJs: Alesso, Lost Frequencies, and R3HAB.

PUBG Mobile collaborates with Godzilla vs Kong

The teaser for PUBG Mobile's collaboration with Godzilla vs Kong and the elements from the crossover is expected to be added to the game very soon.

Adam Wingard, the director of Godzilla vs Kong, announced the collaboration. He was quoted in the video saying:

"Happy Birthday to PUBG Mobile! And a special hello to all you PUBG Mobile players out there! It's a pleasure to join you in celebration of the third anniversary of one of the most popular mobile games in the world. As you may have heard, Godzilla vs. Kong will be released on March 31st, and as my gift to you, we're making a brand-new mode available that will give PUBG Mobile players a special encounter with both Godzilla and Kong. Get ready for all the action."

The complete details of the game mode and the events based on the collaboration have not been announced yet. Players can expect more revelations in the coming days.

So you can take the battlefield - but what about Godzilla and Kong?🐊🦍 Get ready for a gameplay mode where you will come face to face with both legends! 🤯 Stay tuned for more details and catch the brand new movie Godzilla vs. Kong starting March 31st! 🎥💫 pic.twitter.com/uSE15AoWHw — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) March 25, 2021

The game's developers have rarely let their fans down with regards to the introduction of the in-game content. It would be interesting to see what the developers will bring to the table this time around as the players are pumped up for this collaboration.

