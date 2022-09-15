PUBG Mobile Resort Rumble: How to register, format, schedule, prize pool, and more

With the release of the new map, NUSA, PUBG Mobile will conduct a contest titled the Resort Rumble from September 18 to 22, featuring a total prize pool of $20,000. All matches will be played in NUSA, a "1KM vs 1KM" battle royale map, which features a total of up to 32 players in a single match. The grand finals of the contest will be hosted by two popular creators, Mortal and Powerbang.

#PUBGMC3S8 #PUBGMNUSA Have you taken your action-packed trip to NUSA yet? 🧳Which spot is your favorite? Let us know in the comments!Download #PUBGMOBILE & start your trip to NUSA:

The PUBG Mobile event is open to all, which means that interested users from some selected regions can register on the official discord server. Registrations start on September 13 and will continue till September 21, 5:00 PM PDT. Players should be at least 16 years of age when registering.

Format and Schedule for PUBG Mobile Resort Rumble

The first stage, called the Qualifiers (First Come, First Served), will be played in solo mode from September 18 to 21, at 11:00 a.m PDT.

Users from these regions can register for PUBG Mobile Resort Rumble (Image via Sportskeeda)

All 16 content creators will individually host three games in the qualifiers, with winners moving to their respective creators’ squads. Each of the 16 content creators and their squads will compete in the semifinals on September 22 for the eight grand finals slots.

The Semifinals will be played in two rounds for each of the eight teams. It will consist of four matches per round with the top four teams reaching the grand finals. A total of eight teams will battle in the grand finals on the same day at 1 PM PDT.

#ResortRumble #PUBGMNUSA Hey, #PUBGMOBILE players!It's time to check in for the upcoming 🏖️ RESORT RUMBLEtournament; Sept. 18-22!Registration is NOW OPEN! Compete for a chance to win a share of the $20,000 cash prize pool!REGISTER: events.amg.gg/resort-rumble

The following are the dates, times, and other information related to the contest:

Date: Thursday, September 22, 2022

Semifinals 1: 11 AM PDT (4 games)

Semifinals 2: 12 PM PDT (4 games)

Finals: 1 PM PDT (5 games)

Map - NUSA

Point Distribution in PUBG Mobile NUSA Map

The winner and runner-up of each match will receive 15 and 12 points, respectively. The third and fourth-placed teams will get 10 and eight points, respectively. One of the big changes is that each kill offers two points instead of one.

1st Place - 15 points

2nd Place - 12 points

3rd Place - 10 points

4rth Place - 8 points

5th Place - 6 points

6th Place - 4 points

7th Place - 2 points

8th Place - 1 point

Each Kill - 2 points

The winner of the event will be awarded 50% of the total prize pool, i.e., $10K, while the runner will go home with $4K.

#PUBGMNUSA #PUBGMC3S8 🤩 Getting excited for all of the updates coming to #PUBGMOBILE Here is a sneak-peek, from the beta, of what you can expect!

NUSA is the shortest battle royale map in PUBG Mobile, so it will also be interesting to see how the teams use their strategies as each match will only last for 10 minutes.

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta