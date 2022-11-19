PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Month 17: Rewards, price, end date, and more

The PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Month 17 commenced on November 19, 2022. It adds an elaborate collection of attractive themed cosmetics to the battle royale game, including different sets, weapon skins, emotes, and more.
The Pass is one of the prized possessions as it allows individuals to expand their in-game collection at a fraction of the original cost. Players can participate in the Royale Pass for free and complete missions to rank up and receive limited rewards.
Additionally, they can get the Elite Pass for 360 UC, which unlocks Elite rewards and Elite Missions, along with several other rewards. At the same time, a second variant, Elite Pass Plus, is available, including all content from the Elite Pass alongside other exclusive perks. By purchasing this, they can also gain 12 ranks immediately.
Read through for a complete list of PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Month 17 Rewards.
PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Month 17 is now underway
The PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Month 17 kicked off within the game on November 19, 2022, and will be available for a month until December 19, 2022. You can upgrade the Pass and then complete the weekly mission to earn RP Points and progress through the ranks during this time frame.
The complete list of rewards available as part of the PUBG Mobile Royale Month 17 is as follows:
- RP Rank 1: 4x Supply Crate Coupon Scrap, Lavish Pageantry Set, and Cosmo Fortress – Mk47
- RP Rank 2: 50 AG, Season Portable Closet, 6 RP Badge (M17)
- RP Rank 3: 500 BP, and 80 UC or 1160 AG
- RP Rank 4: Rating Protection Card: 1-Time and 2 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap
- RP Rank 5: Mission Card (M17) and Lavish Pageantry Glasses
- RP Rank 6: 30 AG and 1000 BP
- RP Rank 7: 10 Silver and 40 UC or 520 AG
- RP Rank 8: Classic Crate Coupon Scrap and 15 Silver
- RP Rank 9: 5 RP Badge Voucher (M17) and Winter Blessing (Royale Pass Exclusive)
- RP Rank 10: 500 BP and Magical Flora Helmet
- RP Rank 11: 3 Supply Crate Coupon Scrap and Mission Card (M17)
- RP Rank 12: 30 AG and 2x BP Card: 1-Hour
- RP Rank 13: 3 RP Badge (M17), and 40 UC or 520 AG
- RP Rank 14: Rating Protection Card: 1-Time and 2 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap
- RP Rank 15: Perfect Ending, RP Avatar (M17) and Golden Insignia Ornament
- RP Rank 16: 30 AG and 1000 BP
- RP Rank 17: 10 Silver and 20 UC or 260 AG
- RP Rank 18: 4 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap and 3 Battle Graffiti
- RP Rank 19: 5 RP Badge Voucher (M17) and 15 Silver
- RP Rank 20: Mythical Deer Parachute and Galactic Nova Stun Grenade
- RP Rank 21: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour and Rainbow Glider Trail
- RP Rank 22: 30 AG and 15 Silver
- RP Rank 23: 10 Silver and 20 UC or 260 AG
- RP Rank 24: 3 Supply Crate Coupon Scrap and 2 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap
- RP Rank 25: Hazard Medic Set and 6 RP Badge (M17)
- RP Rank 26: 300 AG and 1000 BP
- RP Rank 27: 500 BP and 20 UC or 260 AG
- RP Rank 28: Room Card: 1-Day and 15 Silver
- RP Rank 29: 4 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap, and 2 Winter Blessing (Royale Pass Exclusive)
- RP Rank 30: RP Voucher (60 UC) (M18), Violet Stargate Finish, and Monochrome Radiance
- RP Rank 31: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour and Mission Card (M17)
- RP Rank 32: 30 AG and 15 Silver
- RP Rank 33: 10 Silver and 20 UC or 260 AG
- RP Rank 34: 3 Supply Crate Coupon Scrap and 2 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap
- RP Rank 35: Mr Corn – M16A4 and 5 RP Badge (M17)
- RP Rank 36: 30 AG and 1000 BP
- RP Rank 37: 500 BP and 40 UC or 520 AG
- RP Rank 38: 500 BP and 2x BP Card: 1-Hour
- RP Rank 39: 6 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap and 15 Silver
- RP Rank 40: 10 Silver and Stellar Orb – Kar98K
- RP Rank 41: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour and Rainbow Glider Trail
- RP Rank 42: 30 AG and 3 Follow Me Graffiti
- RP Rank 43: 500 BP and 40 UC or 520 AG
- RP Rank 44: 5 Supply Crate Coupon Scrap and 2 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap
- RP Rank 45: 10 Silver and 6 RP Badge (M17)
- RP Rank 46: 50 AG and Room Card: 7-Day
- RP Rank 47: 500 BP and 40 UC or 520 AG
- RP Rank 48: Room Card: 1-Day and 15 Silver
- RP Rank 49: 8 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap and 2 Winter Blessings (Royale Pass Exclusive)
- RP Rank 50: 15 Silver, Monochrome Radiance Set and Monochrome Radiance Cover
The PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Month 17 is worth the upgrade, and players can certainly go ahead with purchasing their desired variant.
Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India, and gamers from the country should refrain from playing the battle royale title.