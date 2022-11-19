PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Month 17: Rewards, price, end date, and more

The PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Month 17 commenced on November 19, 2022. It adds an elaborate collection of attractive themed cosmetics to the battle royale game, including different sets, weapon skins, emotes, and more.

The Pass is one of the prized possessions as it allows individuals to expand their in-game collection at a fraction of the original cost. Players can participate in the Royale Pass for free and complete missions to rank up and receive limited rewards.

Two available upgrade options in PUBG Mobile (Image via Tencent)

Additionally, they can get the Elite Pass for 360 UC, which unlocks Elite rewards and Elite Missions, along with several other rewards. At the same time, a second variant, Elite Pass Plus, is available, including all content from the Elite Pass alongside other exclusive perks. By purchasing this, they can also gain 12 ranks immediately.

Read through for a complete list of PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Month 17 Rewards.

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Month 17 is now underway

The PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Month 17 kicked off within the game on November 19, 2022, and will be available for a month until December 19, 2022. You can upgrade the Pass and then complete the weekly mission to earn RP Points and progress through the ranks during this time frame.

The complete list of rewards available as part of the PUBG Mobile Royale Month 17 is as follows:

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Month 17 (Image via Tencent)

RP Rank 1: 4x Supply Crate Coupon Scrap, Lavish Pageantry Set, and Cosmo Fortress – Mk47

4x Supply Crate Coupon Scrap, Lavish Pageantry Set, and Cosmo Fortress – Mk47 RP Rank 2: 50 AG, Season Portable Closet, 6 RP Badge (M17)

50 AG, Season Portable Closet, 6 RP Badge (M17) RP Rank 3: 500 BP, and 80 UC or 1160 AG

500 BP, and 80 UC or 1160 AG RP Rank 4: Rating Protection Card: 1-Time and 2 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

Rating Protection Card: 1-Time and 2 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap RP Rank 5: Mission Card (M17) and Lavish Pageantry Glasses

Mission Card (M17) and Lavish Pageantry Glasses RP Rank 6: 30 AG and 1000 BP

30 AG and 1000 BP RP Rank 7: 10 Silver and 40 UC or 520 AG

10 Silver and 40 UC or 520 AG RP Rank 8: Classic Crate Coupon Scrap and 15 Silver

Classic Crate Coupon Scrap and 15 Silver RP Rank 9: 5 RP Badge Voucher (M17) and Winter Blessing (Royale Pass Exclusive)

5 RP Badge Voucher (M17) and Winter Blessing (Royale Pass Exclusive) RP Rank 10: 500 BP and Magical Flora Helmet

500 BP and Magical Flora Helmet RP Rank 11: 3 Supply Crate Coupon Scrap and Mission Card (M17)

3 Supply Crate Coupon Scrap and Mission Card (M17) RP Rank 12: 30 AG and 2x BP Card: 1-Hour

30 AG and 2x BP Card: 1-Hour RP Rank 13: 3 RP Badge (M17), and 40 UC or 520 AG

3 RP Badge (M17), and 40 UC or 520 AG RP Rank 14: Rating Protection Card: 1-Time and 2 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

Rating Protection Card: 1-Time and 2 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap RP Rank 15: Perfect Ending, RP Avatar (M17) and Golden Insignia Ornament

Perfect Ending, RP Avatar (M17) and Golden Insignia Ornament RP Rank 16: 30 AG and 1000 BP

30 AG and 1000 BP RP Rank 17: 10 Silver and 20 UC or 260 AG

10 Silver and 20 UC or 260 AG RP Rank 18: 4 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap and 3 Battle Graffiti

4 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap and 3 Battle Graffiti RP Rank 19: 5 RP Badge Voucher (M17) and 15 Silver

5 RP Badge Voucher (M17) and 15 Silver RP Rank 20: Mythical Deer Parachute and Galactic Nova Stun Grenade

Mythical Deer Parachute and Galactic Nova Stun Grenade RP Rank 21: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour and Rainbow Glider Trail

2x BP Card: 1-Hour and Rainbow Glider Trail RP Rank 22: 30 AG and 15 Silver

30 AG and 15 Silver RP Rank 23: 10 Silver and 20 UC or 260 AG

10 Silver and 20 UC or 260 AG RP Rank 24: 3 Supply Crate Coupon Scrap and 2 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

3 Supply Crate Coupon Scrap and 2 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap RP Rank 25: Hazard Medic Set and 6 RP Badge (M17)

Hazard Medic Set and 6 RP Badge (M17) RP Rank 26: 300 AG and 1000 BP

300 AG and 1000 BP RP Rank 27: 500 BP and 20 UC or 260 AG

500 BP and 20 UC or 260 AG RP Rank 28: Room Card: 1-Day and 15 Silver

Room Card: 1-Day and 15 Silver RP Rank 29: 4 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap, and 2 Winter Blessing (Royale Pass Exclusive)

4 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap, and 2 Winter Blessing (Royale Pass Exclusive) RP Rank 30: RP Voucher (60 UC) (M18), Violet Stargate Finish, and Monochrome Radiance

RP Voucher (60 UC) (M18), Violet Stargate Finish, and Monochrome Radiance RP Rank 31: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour and Mission Card (M17)

2x EXP Card: 1-Hour and Mission Card (M17) RP Rank 32: 30 AG and 15 Silver

30 AG and 15 Silver RP Rank 33: 10 Silver and 20 UC or 260 AG

10 Silver and 20 UC or 260 AG RP Rank 34: 3 Supply Crate Coupon Scrap and 2 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

3 Supply Crate Coupon Scrap and 2 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap RP Rank 35: Mr Corn – M16A4 and 5 RP Badge (M17)

Mr Corn – M16A4 and 5 RP Badge (M17) RP Rank 36: 30 AG and 1000 BP

30 AG and 1000 BP RP Rank 37: 500 BP and 40 UC or 520 AG

500 BP and 40 UC or 520 AG RP Rank 38: 500 BP and 2x BP Card: 1-Hour

500 BP and 2x BP Card: 1-Hour RP Rank 39: 6 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap and 15 Silver

6 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap and 15 Silver RP Rank 40: 10 Silver and Stellar Orb – Kar98K

10 Silver and Stellar Orb – Kar98K RP Rank 41: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour and Rainbow Glider Trail

2x BP Card: 1-Hour and Rainbow Glider Trail RP Rank 42: 30 AG and 3 Follow Me Graffiti

30 AG and 3 Follow Me Graffiti RP Rank 43: 500 BP and 40 UC or 520 AG

500 BP and 40 UC or 520 AG RP Rank 44: 5 Supply Crate Coupon Scrap and 2 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

5 Supply Crate Coupon Scrap and 2 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap RP Rank 45: 10 Silver and 6 RP Badge (M17)

10 Silver and 6 RP Badge (M17) RP Rank 46: 50 AG and Room Card: 7-Day

50 AG and Room Card: 7-Day RP Rank 47: 500 BP and 40 UC or 520 AG

500 BP and 40 UC or 520 AG RP Rank 48: Room Card: 1-Day and 15 Silver

Room Card: 1-Day and 15 Silver RP Rank 49: 8 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap and 2 Winter Blessings (Royale Pass Exclusive)

8 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap and 2 Winter Blessings (Royale Pass Exclusive) RP Rank 50: 15 Silver, Monochrome Radiance Set and Monochrome Radiance Cover

The PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Month 17 is worth the upgrade, and players can certainly go ahead with purchasing their desired variant.

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India, and gamers from the country should refrain from playing the battle royale title.

Poll : 0 votes